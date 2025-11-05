Estonian YouTuber Krispoiss: One viral video can bring in a month's expenses

One viral video can rake in enough ad revenue to cover a whole month's living expenses, says popular 24-year-old Estonian YouTuber Krispoiss.

Krispoiss uploaded his first videos to YouTube at 11 — younger than even the 13-year minimum stated in the platform's terms of service — and spent the next ten years creating off and on before finally breaking through.

"I made a lot in English, and eventually I realized, 'Okay, let's try in Estonian,'" he told Raadio 2, suspecting his jokes might not have been landing in English.

He figured his humor worked better at home — and he was right. Today, Krispoiss has more than 33,000 YouTube followers.

In addition to his main channel, he also runs Millenzials with Artjom Savits, a channel with more than 24,000 followers. Their content ranges widely: livestreams, ghost-hunting adventures and hotel and food reviews.

"Basically, videos of everything under the sun," Krispoiss said.

Being a YouTuber is a full-time grind, he explained. You have to always be present. But once you hit a certain level of popularity, it's possible to earn a living from content creation.

"The average view count is important," Krispoiss said. He also noted that longer videos allow for more ads, boosting revenue.

Hundreds in revenue, but hours of editing

Despite the common misconception that content creation isn't "real work," the Estonian YouTuber said some of his videos have earned €600–800 each.

"That's just one video," he emphasized. "If you make four a month, you can multiply that. We're talking thousands of euros a month here."

Making profitable videos isn't as simple as hitting record, however — editing a single video takes Krispoiss about ten hours.

"I've gotten pretty efficient," he explained. "I'm not a perfectionist. I'll do 90 percent of it and that's enough for me; I won't bother doing the rest."

He also has three editors helping with Millenzials' gameplay videos, though he runs his main channel himself.

For aspiring content creators, Krispoiss recommends finding what genuinely interests you — and drawing inspiration from what's already out there.

"All the videos I've made are inspired by something: certain styles, certain core ideas for videos," he acknowledged. "Take what you've consumed and learn from it. Look around YouTube to see which thumbnails and titles work, and what makes for cool ideas for videos."

--

