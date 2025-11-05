X!

Estonian YouTuber Krispoiss: One viral video can bring in a month's expenses

News
Estonian youtuber Krispoiss.
Estonian youtuber Krispoiss. Source: Rauno Liivand
News

One viral video can rake in enough ad revenue to cover a whole month's living expenses, says popular 24-year-old Estonian YouTuber Krispoiss.

Krispoiss uploaded his first videos to YouTube at 11 — younger than even the 13-year minimum stated in the platform's terms of service — and spent the next ten years creating off and on before finally breaking through.

"I made a lot in English, and eventually I realized, 'Okay, let's try in Estonian,'" he told Raadio 2, suspecting his jokes might not have been landing in English.

He figured his humor worked better at home — and he was right. Today, Krispoiss has more than 33,000 YouTube followers.

In addition to his main channel, he also runs Millenzials with Artjom Savits, a channel with more than 24,000 followers. Their content ranges widely: livestreams, ghost-hunting adventures and hotel and food reviews.

"Basically, videos of everything under the sun," Krispoiss said.

Being a YouTuber is a full-time grind, he explained. You have to always be present. But once you hit a certain level of popularity, it's possible to earn a living from content creation.

"The average view count is important," Krispoiss said. He also noted that longer videos allow for more ads, boosting revenue.

Hundreds in revenue, but hours of editing

Despite the common misconception that content creation isn't "real work," the Estonian YouTuber said some of his videos have earned €600–800 each.

"That's just one video," he emphasized. "If you make four a month, you can multiply that. We're talking thousands of euros a month here."

Making profitable videos isn't as simple as hitting record, however — editing a single video takes Krispoiss about ten hours.

"I've gotten pretty efficient," he explained. "I'm not a perfectionist. I'll do 90 percent of it and that's enough for me; I won't bother doing the rest."

He also has three editors helping with Millenzials' gameplay videos, though he runs his main channel himself.

For aspiring content creators, Krispoiss recommends finding what genuinely interests you — and drawing inspiration from what's already out there.

"All the videos I've made are inspired by something: certain styles, certain core ideas for videos," he acknowledged. "Take what you've consumed and learn from it. Look around YouTube to see which thumbnails and titles work, and what makes for cool ideas for videos."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:01

MP: I don't think attacking defense chiefs is right thing to do

08:28

Estonian YouTuber Krispoiss: One viral video can bring in a month's expenses

08:19

Swedbank forecasts 0.6 economic growth in Estonia this year, to rise in 2027

07:55

Pro-Kremlin propagandist Oleg Bessedin detained by ISS

04.11

French multimedia artist Josèfa Ntjam opens new exhibition in Tallinn

04.11

European Commission provides funding for Pärnu Airport methanol plant project

04.11

Estonian FM in Beijing: China's support for Russia in Ukraine shapes our relations

04.11

NATO's Crossed Swords cyber exercise gets underway in Tallinn

04.11

Tallinn's Belarusian community gather to mark 'Night of Executed Poets'

04.11

Hidden leopard swipes youth spotlight in Tallinn Zoo photo contest

be prepared!

Most Read articles

31.10

EDF intelligence head: Pokrovsk not ready to fall in the next few days

04.11

Estonia removes Russia as birthplace from Petseri-born citizens' passports

03.11

Estonia's fuel sellers running out of ammunition in price war

04.11

Center and Isamaa to launch coalition talks in Tallinn

02.11

Russian border guard boat flies Wagner Group flag on Narva River

04.11

57 Riigikogu MPs sign declaration in support of the Istanbul Convention

04.11

Estonia's pro-inspired urban bike park opens in Tartu this week

04.11

Major Estonian retailers face scrutiny for unfair treatment of food suppliers

04.11

NATO's Crossed Swords cyber exercise gets underway in Tallinn

03.11

Christian Veske: A free society does not fear diversity

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo