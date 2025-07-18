Mallukas Estonia's top-earning influencer in 2024

The recent visit to Estonia by famous YouTuber IShowSpeed has brought focus on some of Estonia's own influencers, including Mallukas, Brigitte Susanne Hunt and Kristina Pärtelpoeg, and more specifically their financials.

Mallukas, real name Mallu Mariann Treimann-Legrant, is one of Estonia's economically more successful influencers, if not the most successful.

Her companies turned over more than half a million euros last year. 2024 was very much Mallukas' year in this regard, as the net profit of €201,769 her two companies – Parimblogi OÜ and OÜ Firmakene – took in is seven times higher than the 2023 reported figure.

Parimblogi OÜ had a turnover of 545,133 in 2024 and generated a profit of €160,831, compared with €176,774 turnover and €23,421 profit in 2023.

OÜ Firmakene's 2024 profit came to €40,938.

Mallukas features in a reality TV show broadcast by Go3, called "Mida Mallukat!" which has aired over two seasons.

Meanwhile YouTuber and music producer Andrei Zevakin made €201,853 in turnover and €54,925 in profit in 2023 via his company.

Partelson OÜ, owned by Kristina Pärtelpoeg, a TV presenter and reality show star, reported a turnover of €80,207 and a profit of €19,744 last year.

As of July 17, Brigitte Susanne Hunt, one of the most well-known influencers in Estonia, had not submitted her report for 2024.

--

