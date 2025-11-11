Pilot project to add elevators to Soviet-era Tallinn apartment buildings

Two old five-story apartment buildings in Mustamäe are being retrofitted with elevators in a move that could pave the way for upgrades across Tallinn's aging housing stock.

Akadeemia tee 4, one of the first buildings built in Mustamäe District, is a classic 1960s Soviet design. When it was built, most residents were young and able-bodied, and few thought about what would happen once stairs in the walkup building became harder to manage.

"My spouse has a back disc problem," said longtime resident Hans. If her condition should worsen, he added, "then living on the fifth floor isn't a good idea."

The family shelved plans to move, however, after learning their building was one of two being renovated under the city's SOFTacademy project.

New stairwells are being added to the front of each building, and elevator shafts will replace part of the existing staircases. This setup costs more than adding exterior elevator shafts but will ensure better access.

Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) professor Targo Kalamees said cheaper options wouldn't make the buildings fully accessible.

"Wheelchair users and people with strollers say it's not much of a help if they can only reach the landing between floors," he said. "This solution lets people reach the elevator right from their apartment level."

Kalamees, a professor at TalTech's Department of Civil Engineering and Architecture, explained that because half the staircases will be removed, the building's load-bearing capacity must be reinforced. New stairwells will go up first so residents can move around during construction.

The four elevators, including design work, will cost €832,000.

"SOFTacademy buildings are mostly financed by residents," said SOFTacademy project manager Kadri Auväärt. The Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (EIS) covered half of overall renovation costs, she said, "but EIS doesn't fund elevators — those are financed through loans and project-based support."

EIS will only back elevator projects if all apartment owners in a building agree to the retrofit — a requirement Auväärt called unrealistic.

Since new buildings with more than four floors must include elevators, she said, "it would be reasonable to make elevators eligible for support with the usual 51 percent approval instead of 100 percent."

Taniel Vain, head of apartment association support at EIS, said both the chancellor of justice and other legal experts have deemed the unanimous approval requirement justified because retrofitting an elevator is a major renovation that entails significant costs for all owners.

"The Ministry of Climate has ordered a legal analysis for a legal amendment," Vain said. "What exactly should change and how should be clearer by spring."

Construction should begin next spring, and the elevators are slated to be operational by next August.

