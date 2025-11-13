Margus Tsahkna: Estonia's voice is heard because we dare to lead

Estonian foreign policy does not wait for history to be made — it takes a step forward itself. We are foreign policy trailblazers: initiators and defenders of international law, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna on the ministry's 107th anniversary.

Honourable President of the Republic,

Distinguished guests,

Dear colleagues,

It is my honour to welcome you to the 107th anniversary of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

An anniversary is a fitting moment to look back, to celebrate achievements, to draw conclusions, and to set new goals — not merely with words, but through action.

We live in a world where the only certainty is change. In this dynamic environment, Estonia is not a bystander. Though compact, we are a capable ally — a member of the EU and NATO, with a clear sense of responsibility and strong resolve.

When asked: are we afraid? — we answer firmly: no!

Courage is not merely the absence of fear, but making the decision to move forward. That is precisely what Estonian foreign policy does. A small state need not be a silent one — Estonia's voice is heard because we dare to lead. Courage does not mean being loud. Often, it is a strong backbone and a clear message. Today, Estonia chooses both.

We have lived here, on the complex frontier between Eastern and Western civilisations, for thousands of years — and we intend to continue doing so.

The Estonian people have been wise and literate for centuries. That means the ability to learn — from history and from our own mistakes.

After the restoration of independence, we agreed as a nation on two principles that guide Estonia's foreign and security policy: we will always stand up to aggression, and we will never be alone again. These are the lessons from a time when we lost our independence to Soviet occupation — and with it, every fifth compatriot.

Distinguished guests,

History is full of those who leave the room when truth walks in. In a speech delivered in Hamburg in 1994, Estonian President Lennart Meri remarked that "the West has no inkling of what is brewing in the vast expanses of Russia." Upon hearing this, Vladimir Putin — who would become President of Russia six years later — stood up and walked out of the hall. That speaks volumes, but above all, it shows that Estonia recognised what was unfolding in Russia early on.

Regrettably, much of the world chose to ignore reality, even after Putin clearly articulated his worldview and objectives in his 2007 speech at the Munich Security Conference — a speech hostile to the West and nostalgic for the lost grandeur of the Soviet Union.

Neither the war in Georgia in 2008 nor the annexation of Crimea in 2014 received a sufficiently forceful response.

Today, we are witnessing a full-scale war of aggression in the heart of Europe, complete with all its horrors and blatant violations of international law.

Many Putinologists still attempt to decipher his true intentions. Yet they were clearly stated in his 2007 Munich speech: the "root causes" stemming from the collapse of the Soviet Union must be eliminated — in essence, the imperial influence of Russia must be restored.

Over the years, many of us have been called Russophobe panickers from the Baltics. That is no longer the case. On a critical note, I must say that even the full-scale war launched by Putin in 2022 served as a wake-up call to all of Europe, especially when it comes to the realisation that no one will come and fight for our freedom instead of us unless we take responsibility ourselves.

It was President Trump who woke up Europe, stating that without Europe's contribution there is no point in hoping for unconditional US protection. We must assume more responsibility in both supporting Ukraine and reinforcing Europe's security architecture. This also ensures that transatlantic relations remain strong. This resulted in the historic decision at The Hague summit to raise NATO's defence spending to 5 percent in the coming years. Estonia and other countries on NATO's eastern flank are doing so as early as next year.

Dear listeners,

Estonian foreign policy does not wait for history to be made — it takes a step forward itself. We are foreign policy trailblazers: initiators and defenders of international law.

The violation of Estonia's airspace on September 19 — the most brazen in our 21 years as a NATO member — did not go unanswered. NATO Article 4 consultations and the convening of an emergency session of the UN Security Council were decisive steps in demonstrating that our Allies and friends stand with us. This was felt in Tallinn, Brussels, and New York — my sincere thanks to all who contributed to this process.

We have sent a clear message to the world: aggression must not be tolerated, and silence does not bring just peace. Nor is a just and lasting peace achieved with the wish to reach an agreement with the aggressor while ignoring reality — only increased pressure can achieve that. We must compel the aggressor to recognise the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty. Ignoring these principles triggers a domino effect, giving a green light to similar acts of aggression elsewhere in the world.

That is why Estonia has led efforts to increase sanctions pressure on the aggressor, to utilise Russia's frozen assets, and to establish a special tribunal for the crime of aggression. Last week, the government submitted a bill to the Riigikogu to become one of the first countries to join the international agreement creating such a tribunal for Russia.

History proves that neutrality and so-called grey zones near Russia amount to giving a green light to aggression. That is why Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO, and the provision of clear security guarantees to Ukraine, have been crucial for European security.

Membership in NATO and the European Union are the strongest security guarantees. Until NATO membership is achieved, it is essential to ensure Ukraine's security not just on paper, but through functioning security guarantees based on the principles of NATO's Article 5, provided by Ukraine's partners. Already in March this year, the Estonian government expressed its readiness to contribute military force to the coalition of the willing to ensure Ukraine's security and peace.

Distinguished guests,

Much has been accomplished, yet many practical steps still lie ahead in achieving our goals.

Firstly, Estonia's global reach must grow. 2026 will be a landmark year in the history of Estonian foreign policy — we will open five new embassies. This will enhance our visibility and influence in Latin America, Sub-Saharan Africa, and in key EU candidate and partner countries. A physical presence enables more effective engagement with governments, businesses, and civil society.

Secondly, from the start of the new year, Estonia will assume the presidency of the Nordic-Baltic cooperation format from Denmark. This is not merely an opportunity, but a responsibility — one that amplifies our region's political weight, economic strength, and security. Our aim is to further raise the profile of Nordic-Baltic cooperation both within the Euro-Atlantic space and globally. Today, NB8 has become one of the most influential political groups in Europe and beyond, and one of Ukraine's strongest supporters.

Thirdly, on October 27, I visited Ukraine and signed a memorandum of cooperation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, under which Estonia commits to organising the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in 2027. This is a significant step in Estonian-Ukrainian relations and a major opportunity for our region to contribute to Ukraine's rebuilding process.

Fourthly, on October 14, Estonia was elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council for the second time in its history — a major achievement and recognition of Estonia's human rights policy. As a member of the Council from 2026 to 2028, our priorities will include human rights in the digital space, children's rights, and the protection of media freedom.

Fifthly, we continue to support Global Estonianness, which helps our culture, language, and creativity to flourish beyond national borders. A global community fosters cultural resilience and diversity. I am pleased that next week I will have the honour of opening a section of a street in New York named after Ernst Jaakson, and that in August 2026, a major centre of Estonianness — KESKUS — will open in Toronto.

I would also like to thank our entrepreneurs, whose daily contributions create the conditions for foreign policy to help make Estonia stronger and more prosperous. Estonia has much to offer the world — our digital journey, education, innovative solutions, and one of the best business environments. Representing our economic interests globally is a vital pillar of Estonia's security, and one to which our entire foreign service is deeply committed.

Dear friends,

I have emphasised that we are never alone again.

I am grateful to have with us today, as our guest of honour, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Poland, Radek Sikorski — one of the region's most prominent voices on security. Thank you for being with us today and for honouring us with your remarks.

It is also a great honour to welcome Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, whose contribution to Finland's accession to NATO and to strengthening regional cooperation has been outstanding. Thank you for being with us today and for honouring us with your remarks.

Dear Foreign Ministry family,

Your work has been determined and impactful — I thank you for your dedication, courage, and professionalism. I also thank your families — your support keeps our foundation strong.

Estonia may not be a large country, but it stands on the frontier between courage and hesitation — and we stand on the right side. In foreign policy, greatness is not measured by size, but by ideas and principles. Today, Estonia shows this to the world.

Congratulations to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its 107th anniversary!

Thank you.

