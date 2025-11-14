X!

Prime minister: Belarusian smuggler balloons are a hybrid attack

News
Inga Ruginienė and Kristen Michal.
Inga Ruginienė and Kristen Michal. Source: Laima Penek
News

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said balloons launched over the Belarusian border into Lithuania are a "hybrid attack" and added that Estonia stands with Vilnius.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė met with Michal during her first official visit to Tallinn on Friday. The pair held a joint meeting followed by a press conference.

The prime ministers discussed the smugglers' balloons that have been launched over the Belarusian border and into Lithuanian airspace in recent months. The balloons have forced Vilnius Airport to close multiple times.

The Belarusian border zone, where balloons are launched from, is tightly controlled by border and other security services. Lithuanian law enforcement agencies believe no balloon is launched without the knowledge of Belarusian officials, public broadcaster LRT reported.

Michal said the countries in the region understand Russia and Belarus best and that they need to constantly strengthen the ability to respond in the air, at sea, on land, and in cyberspace.

"Estonia stands firmly beside Lithuania when balloons are sent from Belarus into a European Union and NATO country. This is a hybrid attack," he stressed.

Ruginienė said a coordinated response is needed: "Today we are being tested through hybrid attacks that challenge not only our resilience, but also our unity. Our response must be coordinated, united, and determined — only by acting together can we ensure the security of our region."

"Instrumentalized smuggling"

The Baltic foreign ministers also discussed the topic in Riga on Friday during the  31st meeting of the Baltic Council.

Lithuania's foreign minister Kęstutis Budrys said: "We've seen instrumentalized migration, now we see instrumentalized smuggling."

He said the EU needs to agree to impose additional sanctions on Belarus to stop activities on the border, now and in the future, against EU and NATO airspace.

"And if someone thinks that hybrid tools are the ones to achieve political results, we should deny them this perspective, deny them this scenario," Budrys said. 

The Baltic foreign ministers at the 31st meeting of the Baltic Council in Riga on November 14, 2025. Source: MFA

The Lithuanian minister said countries need to work together and coordinate restrictions so they can prevent "manipulations" from Russia and Belarus. He said this is what occurred with irregular migration up and down the Polish, Lithuanian and Latvian borders.

"There is always the same scheme, one is beaten, one is rewarded and the third one is just ignored. And they were trying to play this [game] the whole time," he said.

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) also stressed the Baltics, NATO and EU must cooperate to stop this activity. He called the smuggling balloons and hybrid attacks "a new level" of activity from Russia and Belarus.

"But this is not a Lithuanian problem – this is our common European security problem. And Russia and Belarus is violating it [European security] again and again using new weapons," Tsahkna said.

You can watch the meeting below.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:08

Prime minister: Belarusian smuggler balloons are a hybrid attack

14:40

Estonia to raise retirement age to 65 years and 3 months in 2028

14:18

Omniva reopens parcel delivery to US for business customers

13:15

EDF intelligence: Ukraine can hold Pokrovsk for another week or two

11:14

Study: Every fifth tourist stays in a guest apartment in Estonia

10:35

US B-52 bomber flies training mission over Estonia

10:00

ID cards issued after July still do not function as Prisma loyalty cards

09:13

Baltics, Nordics announce $500 million military aid package for Ukraine

09:04

UK jungle legend Congo Natty coming to Tallinn next week

08:42

Estonia's youth unemployment rate fell in third quarter

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.11

Man with Estonian roots worked as airline captain for 13 years with no license

13.11

Limp Bizkit's Tallinn concert cancelled

13.11

Estonia to open 5 new embassies in 2026

07.11

Limp Bizkit frontman's pro-Russia past resurfaces after Tallinn show announced

08:12

Driver in deadly Laagna tee crash released early from prison

13.11

Winter speed limits hit Estonia's highways Friday

07:55

Largest cheese warehouse in the Nordic countries opens in Estonia

10:35

US B-52 bomber flies training mission over Estonia

08.11

Watch live on ERR: Estonia v Norway in World Cup qualifier

13.11

Progress unlikely to be made on Tallinn's 'Small Ring Road' in coming years

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo