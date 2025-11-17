X!

Gren to build two 30-megawatt power plants in Estonia

News
Gren power plant on the outskirts of Tartu.
Gren power plant on the outskirts of Tartu. Source: Gren
News

Energy company Gren will build two 30-megawatt power plants in Estonia, in Tartu and Ida-Viru County, to provide critical frequency reserves for the national and Baltic grids.

The Tartu and Ahtme plants will run on natural gas, with plans to accommodate biomethane and hydrogen in the future. Their main goal is to support grid reliability, essential for Estonia and the wider Baltic region.

The plants are expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Estonian transmission system operator (TSO) Elering ran a public procurement to secure enough frequency reserves for the medium term, receiving 13 bids totaling 677 megawatts (MW). The operator will purchase 236 MW from five suppliers, including Gren.

Margo Külaots, Gren's country manager for Estonia, said the company's experience with district heating and cooling aligns with providing frequency reserves. The company already operates two modern cogeneration plants capable of producing electricity and heat simultaneously.

"We will now utilize this experience to ensure frequency reserves as well," he said.

Elering board member Erkki Sapp said flexible, fast-rampin plants are vital for real-time grid management and will strengthen overall supply security. He noted that in the Continental Europe Synchronous Area (CESA), "it is critically important to have enough fast-responding power plants to maintain system balance."

Frequency reserves help maintain balance in the electricity system. Without them, the power grid could fail in extreme cases.  

Based in Northern Europe, Gren currently operates in the Baltic states, Nordic countries and the U.K.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Aili Vahtla

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Estonian stores constantly introducing new security measures to combat theft

19:52

Estonia awards Narva Museum director Cross of Merit for defending European values

19:42

Watch live on ERR: Estonia v Cyprus in international friendly Tuesday evening

19:33

New Brotherhood of Blackheads exhibition to open at Tallinn City Life Museum

19:00

Raik continues as mayor with Stalnuhhin as council chair in new Narva coalition

18:15

New PoCo exhibition explores art as an investment, an identity and a dream

17:30

Hollywood action movie filmed in Estonia hits theaters this week

16:55

Prosecutor requests suspended sentence for MP accused of fraud

16:28

New defense investments center director to be announced in early 2026

16:21

Prime minister: Estonia condemns Polish railway sabotage

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.11

Man with Estonian roots worked as airline captain for 13 years with no license

15.11

Estonia to gain billions more than it pays in also from next EU budget

16.11

British star Simon Pegg on battling depression and alcoholism: 'I didn't want to die'

13.11

Limp Bizkit's Tallinn concert cancelled

10:26

Long-lost Estonian avant-garde painting fetches record sum in art auction

08:13

EDF colonel: Claims about Pokrovsk's fall are premature

17:30

Hollywood action movie filmed in Estonia hits theaters this week

16:21

Prime minister: Estonia condemns Polish railway sabotage

15.11

Estonia joins group developing next-gen infantry fighting vehicles

14.11

US B-52 bomber flies training mission over Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo