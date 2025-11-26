X!

Prosecutor: Pruunsild's claims of Lavly Perling's complicity utterly absurd

News
Taavi Pern watching Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu being interviewed.
Taavi Pern watching Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu being interviewed. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Chief State Prosecutor Taavi Pern called Parvel Pruunsild's claims — linking Lavly Perling to the Isamaa funding scandal — complete nonsense.

"This is Parvel Pruunsild's defense argument, and in my view, it's complete nonsense. In reality, this criminal case was launched based on clear evidence submitted to the Prosecutor's Office and that evidence was gathered in the course of an entirely different investigation," Chief State Prosecutor Taavi Pern said on ETV's "Terevisioon" on Wednesday morning.

Isamaa is suspected to have received two prohibited donations totaling approximately €330,000.

Pern explained that prosecutors can only initiate proceedings when information suggests a possible crime and, in such cases, the law obligates them to open a criminal investigation.

"This evidence wasn't collected because Lavly Perling or anyone else submitted a criminal complaint or handed it to us directly. No — these were uncovered during a criminal investigation and have since been evaluated. On that basis, we initiated proceedings independently, without any external pressure or contact with anyone."

According to Pern, the allegations relate to a time when competing views were being expressed within the Isamaa party. Because of this, prosecutors have also questioned members of the Parempoolsed party as witnesses. Parempoolsed leader Lavly Perling has confirmed to ERR that she gave testimony as a witness.

Pern noted that the Political Parties Act clearly defines how donations to political parties may and may not be made.

"The scheme itself is actually very simple: only private individuals are allowed to donate money to political parties. The donation must be made to the party's official bank account and it must be declared. Broadly speaking, anything outside of this framework may constitute a prohibited donation. The law also states explicitly that donations cannot be made through intermediaries."

The Political Parties Act also prohibits donations from legal entities and according to Pern, that is the central issue in the current case: a legal entity is suspected of donating to Isamaa.

"According to our suspicion, the donation was not made directly to the party's account. Instead, the party benefited through intermediaries," Pern said.

He also responded to recent criticism of the Political Parties Act, saying he sees no flaws in the regulation. In his view, the law outlines a simple and clear framework for making donations to political parties.

"The law states plainly: donations may be made by private individuals and only to a party's official account."

Asked why prosecutors came forward with the allegations at this particular time and whether they had waited for the local elections to pass, Pern denied any connection.

"No, we did not wait for the elections to be over. Already in September, I explained publicly what the next steps in the investigation would be. I said then that we had gathered a significant amount of evidence, but we still needed to make additional inquiries and interview witnesses. Once we had information to analyze, we would bring charges," Pern recalled.

In a recent interview with ERR, businessman, Isamaa member and major donor Parvel Pruunsild suggested that the case constitutes vengeance on the part of Parempoolsed leader, former Prosecutor General Lavly Perling and accused the Prosecutor's Office of acting on Perling's instructions. Perling has categorically denied the allegations.

The case concerns a time period when the then-Isamaa splinter group Parempoolsed was vying for control of the party against the more conservative wing of then-chair Helir-Valdor Seeder. Parempoolsed became a political party shortly after Perling and other members were evicted from Isamaa.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:27

Prosecutor: Pruunsild's claims of Lavly Perling's complicity utterly absurd

11:49

Ministry of Foreign Affairs preparing to renovate its iconic main building

11:12

Court halves rape sentence handed to noted Estonian DJ

10:40

A lot of legal gray area favoring party funding violations

10:01

Cold, calm conditions partly behind electricity price spike this week

09:52

Tartu Food Bank in financial dire straits

09:06

Estonia's newest long-range radar station now online

08:09

Norstat poll suggests post-elections trends leveling off

25.11

Tartu Christmas City opens this Sunday as festive season gets underway

25.11

Baltic parliament speakers call on Europe, Ukraine and US to work together for peace

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.11

Sauer Power: Why we should embrace fermented foods in the winter months

24.11

Gallery: Tallinn's Lastekodu tänav update completed

24.11

Which products are Narva residents buying in Russian town Ivangorod?

25.11

Estonia invites South Korean defense firm Hanwha to set up local production hub

25.11

Estonia's Elering accused of breaking EU rules

25.11

EU foreign chief: Peace plan must first and foremost set conditions for Russia

24.11

Gallery: 6 new K9 self-propelled howitzers arrive in Estonia

25.11

Experts concerned over decision to allow pets in kindergartens

25.11

Patrol officer: Responding to calls paints a sad picture of Estonia Updated

24.11

Reconstruction of Tallinn's Lauteri tänav begins December 3

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo