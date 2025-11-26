X!

Number of Russians citizens in Estonia down 10% over five years

News
Russian flag colors defaced onto the Maarjamäe Memorial.
Russian flag colors defaced onto the Maarjamäe Memorial. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The number of Russian citizens in Estonia has dropped nearly 10 percent in five years, with a sharp decline in children holding Russian citizenship, official data shows.

As of October 31, 78,819 Russian citizens held a valid residence permit or right of residence in Estonia, Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) spokesperson Martin Raid told ERR.

By comparison, on December 31, 2021, 87,368 Russian citizens had a valid permit or right to reside in Estonia. This marks a decrease of 8,549 people or 9.78 percent over five years.

"It's not possible to say whether all of them actually live in Estonia," Raid noted.

The data also shows a significant drop in the number of Russian citizen children in Estonia. The number of Russian citizens aged four and under is now almost half that of those aged five to nine — a marked shift over the past five years.

Currently, nearly 90 percent of Russian citizens with the right of residence in Estonia are here on a long-term residence permit, totaling 70,601 individuals. Another 7,919 hold temporary residence permits, 126 have permanent residence rights and 173 hold temporary residence rights.

The number of Russian citizens granted temporary residence permits has also fallen sharply over the past five years. Since Russia launched its full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Estonia has completely halted the issuance of residence permits for business or study purposes.

The number of Russian citizens acquiring Estonian citizenship through naturalization peaked in 2023. This year and last, the figure has been significantly lower.

Most Russian citizens living in Tallinn or Ida-Viru cities

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the highest number of Russian citizens in Estonia live in Tallinn where, as of the morning of November 26, 30,836 people holding Russian passports were registered.

In Narva, 17,121 Russian citizens reside, followed by 6,795 in Kohtla-Järve and 4,427 in Sillamäe.

In proportional terms, however, Sillamäe has the highest share of Russian citizens at 37.4 percent, followed by Narva at 32.9 percent and Kohtla-Järve at 21.5 percent. In Tallinn, Russian citizens make up 6.7 percent of the population.

The fewest Russian citizens are registered in Hiiu County, with just four. Saare County has 57, Põlva County 89 and Viljandi County 117.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:51

Tartu developing new nightlife strategy to ensure lively and safe environment

18:00

Kings of Leon to perform in Tallinn next summer

17:21

Peeter Kaldre: The last summer of peace?

16:55

Ministry ends contract with travel agency over inflated prices

16:27

Reform MP: Nõo killer should have been behind bars

15:57

Deaflympics star Tanel Visnap's homecoming: Something to tell the grandkids about

15:30

Tallinn Municipal Police launch Ride Mobility supervision proceedings

15:24

Estonian diplomat acting as deputy director-general of EU's EEAS

14:55

Rail Baltica to require €500–600 million annually in investments

14:21

Estonia's ski resorts gear up for winter season

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.11

Sauer Power: Why we should embrace fermented foods in the winter months

25.11

Estonia invites South Korean defense firm Hanwha to set up local production hub

24.11

Gallery: Tallinn's Lastekodu tänav update completed

24.11

Which products are Narva residents buying in Russian town Ivangorod?

25.11

EU foreign chief: Peace plan must first and foremost set conditions for Russia

25.11

Estonia's Elering accused of breaking EU rules

24.11

Gallery: 6 new K9 self-propelled howitzers arrive in Estonia

09:06

Estonia's newest long-range radar station now online

25.11

Lääne-Viru County woman creates retro apartment museum after 'big clean-up'

11:12

Court halves rape sentence handed to noted Estonian DJ

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo