X!

Retail sales up 4% on year in October

News
Gas station in Estonia.
Gas station in Estonia. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Retail trade companies in Estonia earned €941 million in sales revenue in October, up 4 percent year-on-year, though food sales continued to decline.

According to Statistics Estonia analyst Johanna Linda Pihlak, the increase in retail trade volume was primarily driven by companies selling motor fuel and stores selling manufactured goods.

"The decline in food store sales slowed in October, falling 3 percent compared with the same month last year. The drop in volume was influenced by rising food prices," Pihlak added.

The sales volume of businesses engaged in retail motor fuel rose by 25 percent year-on-year compared to October 2024. Statistics Estonia said this increase was driven by a low comparison base from the previous year and falling motor fuel prices.

Fuel retailers engaged in a price war in October, pushing prices down.

"At the same time, it's important to stress that the sales revenue of companies selling motor fuel includes not only fuel sales, but total sales, which also covers revenue from food services and other goods and services," Pihlak clarified.

The sales volume of manufactured goods stores rose 4 percent compared with October last year.

Among manufactured goods, the largest increase — 21 percent — was recorded in other specialized stores, which primarily sell computers and accessories, books, sporting goods, games, toys and similar items. Sales volume also grew by 8 percent in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear, 4 percent in second-hand shops and in locations outside of regular stores such as kiosks, markets, and direct sales and 2 percent in pharmacies and cosmetic product shops.

Sales volume decreased by 6 percent in stores selling household goods, appliances, hardware and construction materials, as well as in other non-specialized stores dominated by manufactured goods (such as department stores). Stores selling goods by mail or online saw a 5 percent drop in sales volume.

Compared with September, retail sales volume increased by 6 percent in October. Based on seasonally and calendar-adjusted data, sales volume rose by 2 percent.

In the first 10 months of this year, the sales volume of retail trade companies rose by 3 percent compared with the same period in the previous year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:13

Isamaa, Center put forward Tallinn mayoral candidates

12:03

Tallinn finds plenty wrong with newly renovated Lastekodu tänav

11:25

Kristi Raik: NB8 – Masters of adaptation in a turbulent world

10:55

US satellite company expanding its Kilingi-Nõmme station

10:20

Estonian experts say hydrogen far from breakthrough in private transport

09:53

Retail sales up 4% on year in October

09:20

Prime minister again tops Delfi's most influential people ranking

08:46

Estonian post-WWII single-family homes evidence of deficit and practical choices

07:58

Watchdog urges review of map application's level of detail over privacy concerns

07:18

Price of sending a letter in the mail to rise 20% from next year

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.11

Sauer Power: Why we should embrace fermented foods in the winter months

27.11

Estonia excludes non-Estonian speakers from conscription call-up from 2026

27.11

1 dead, 1 injured after train-truck collision in Saku municipality Updated

27.11

Estonia's average monthly wage in Q3 2025 was €2,075

27.11

Researchers: Tallinn's Soviet-era Mustamäe district well worth exploring

27.11

Estonia's new Škoda trains to make first official journeys this Saturday

27.11

Alleged love rat suspected of entrapping over a dozen women

27.11

Võru fairytale: 'Hallmark-style' Christmas ad promoting South Estonia tourism launches

27.11

UK's new Ajax Infantry Fighting Vehicles to arrive in Estonia in coming years Updated

27.11

Estonian PM in Germany: The only language Russia understands is force

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo