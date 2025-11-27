Estonia's average monthly wage in Q3 2025 was €2,075

While on-year wage growth slowed up, the average gross wage in Estonia rose 5.9 percent on year to the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2025), state agency Statistics Estonia reported.

The average salary figure for Q3 2025 was €2,075 gross per month.

Commenting on the results, Sigrid Saagpakk, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said: "In the third quarter of this year, the percentage change in wages and salaries remained at the same level as in the previous quarter. However, in the third quarter of 2024, wage growth was 8.1 percent, which means that the year-on-year growth in wages and salaries slowed down."

Employees usually receive more bonuses, such as holiday pay, in Q2, meaning average wages and salaries in Q3 are often lower than the preceding quarter.

Harju, Tartu counties posted highest monthly average wages

Average monthly gross wages and salaries in Q3 2025 were highest in Harju county, including Tallinn, at €2,324 gross per month, followed by Tartu county at €2,060, the agency said, giving wage growth rates of 5.6 percent and 5 percent respectively.

Other regions saw higher growth rates. "Compared with the third quarter of last year, the biggest increase in wages and salaries was seen in Võru (8.1 percent) and Põlva (7.8 percent) counties. The smallest wage increase was registered in Hiiu county (3.6 percent)," Saagpakk noted.

Average monthly gross wage. Source: Statistics Estonia

The lowest average monthly wage figures were posted in Valga County (€1,549 gross per month). Average wages and salaries were below €1,600 also in Lääne County (at €1,588) and Võru County (€1,596).

IT, finance remain highest-paid sectors on average

By sector, the highest average (mean) wages were seen in information and communication (ICT) at €3,646 gross per month, followed by financial and insurance activities (at €3,288), and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (€2,929). These sectors regularly post the highest wage rates on average.

The lowest average wages and salaries were registered in accommodation and food service activities (€1,366) and at €1,381 in other service activities, followed by €1,453 gross per month in real estate activities.

As for wage rises, "The biggest increase in wages and salaries compared with the third quarter of 2024 was seen in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (15.3 percent)," Saagpakk said, adding that the change was primarily due to the movement of enterprises between sectors.

Average wages and salaries rose by 7.7 percent in manufacturing and by 7.2 percent in financial and insurance activities, followed by construction with a 7 percent growth in wages and salaries.

The smallest increase in average monthly gross wages compared to last year was in human health and social work activities (3.5 percent). Wage growth was also modest in information and communication, and public administration and defense, both at 4 percent, Statistics Estonia said.

Median wage was €1,722 per month

Meanwhile the median wage stood at €1,722 in Q3 2025. The median of gross wages (salaries) is the wage level where half of the employees earn less than that level, while half earn more than that figure. As with average gross wages and salaries, median wages were the highest also in Harju County (€1,925 gross per month) and Tartu county (€1,768 per month), while the lowest median wages were found in Valga County (at €1,354) and Võru County (€1,358).

Median wage. Source: Statistics Estonia

The largest number of employees worked in manufacturing (101,605). In the third quarter, 88,964 worked in wholesale and retail trade, and 65,919 in education.

Average monthly gross wages and salaries are calculated as the ratio between payment and labor contribution. Payment means any monetary consideration paid to an employee, including wages, bonuses, holiday pay and other compensation, as well as, for example, interest on arrears.

Statistics Estonia took data from the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) to compile the above report.

More detailed information from Statistics Estonia is here and here.

