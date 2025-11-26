X!

Statistics: Estonia's Q3 construction volumes down 0.6% on year

News
Construction work in Pärnu (Photo is illustrative).
Construction work in Pärnu (Photo is illustrative). Source: Aili Vahtla
News

According to data provided by Statistics Estonia, Estonian construction companies built €1.1 billion worth of new buildings in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025 – 0.6 percent less than a year ago.

The total production value of Estonian construction enterprises in Q3 2025 was €1.1 billion, including €684 million worth of building construction and €455 million worth of civil engineering.

Compared to Q3 2024, the volume of building construction was down by 1.9 percent, whereas the volume of civil engineering works (roads, bridges, port facilities, pipelines, communication and electricity lines, sports fields, etc.) was up by 1.6 percent.

Merike Sinisaar, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, pointed out that after the growth in the first quarter, construction volumes declined slightly in the second and third quarters of this year. "However, in the first three quarters of this year, construction volumes were up by 0.6 percent compared with the first nine months of the previous year," Sinisaar said.

"The slight growth on the domestic construction market was primarily due to increased volumes in new building construction and in the repair and reconstruction of civil engineering objects," he added.

The construction volumes of Estonian construction enterprises operating abroad were down by 12 percent compared with the third quarter of last year, mainly due to a fall in building construction volumes. Construction in foreign countries accounted for 7 percent of the total construction volume, which was down from 8 percent in 2024.

"The demand for new dwellings, which had been modest until now, increased after a long period of time. The last time the number of new dwellings for which building permits were issued exceeded 2,000 was in the final quarter of 2021," Sinisaar said.

More than half of the new dwellings are located in Harju County, 24 percent of these in Tallinn.

The full report on Q3 construction volumes from Statistics Estonia is available here.

---

Editor: Michael Cole, Aleksander Krjukov

Source: "Aktuaalne Kaamera"

