X!

Harju County still counts for over 60% of Estonia's GDP

News
Cornerstone laying ceremony at the planned Kohila BLRT iron foundry, being built by NOBE:
Cornerstone laying ceremony at the planned Kohila BLRT iron foundry, being built by NOBE: Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Estonia's GDP totaled €40 billion in 2024, with Harju County contributing €25 billion — €21 billion of that from Tallinn, fresh data shows.

As in previous years, Harju County accounted for the largest share of GDP at 63 percent, followed by Tartu County (12 percent), Ida-Viru County (6 percent) and Pärnu County (4 percent).

The remaining counties contributed significantly less. Hiiu, Lääne and Põlva counties remained the smallest contributors, each making up less than 1 percent.

According to Statistics Estonia lead analyst Kail Karilaid, in addition to the capital, Tartu County also stood out with a solid contribution, most of which came from the city of Tartu.

"Interestingly, the share of Tartu County's gross value added has historically been roughly equal to that of the area surrounding the city of Tallinn," Karilaid noted.

Service sector's share in GDP biggest to date

In 2024, the service sector made up a record-high 75 percent of Estonia's economy. In every county, services accounted for more than half of GDP.

"This confirms that Estonia is clearly moving toward a service-based economy. A large service sector share is characteristic of developed countries. Similar trends can be seen in other EU member states such as France, Sweden and Germany. From a development standpoint, this is a logical stage following the gradual decline of the industrial and agricultural sectors," the analyst explained.

Estonia's economic performance is increasingly shaped by the declining importance of agriculture, industry and construction.

"The growth of the service sector should be balanced and support the development of other economic sectors as well. Otherwise, it could lead to issues like labor shortages in other fields and slow overall economic growth," Karilaid commented.

The service sector's share was highest in Tallinn (85 percent) and Tartu (82 percent). In Tallinn, the largest contributors were trade, information and communication, financial and insurance services and professional, scientific and technical activities. Tartu's service economy was primarily driven by education, healthcare and social services, trade and real estate activities. Other standout counties included Hiiu (68 percent), Lääne (67 percent) and Saare (64 percent).

The smallest share of services was in Ida-Viru County, where it made up just over 50 percent.

Industry and construction waning

Last year, industry and construction accounted for 23 percent of total gross value added — an all-time low — across all counties.

Over the past decade, the share of these sectors has declined by a total of 5 percentage points, a shift directly tied to the steady rise of the service sector since 1995.

Due to the influence of the energy sector, industry and construction still had the highest share in Ida-Viru County at 48 percent, a level that has remained close to 50 percent for years. It was followed by Rapla County (40 percent), Viljandi County (34 percent), Pärnu County (33 percent) and Jõgeva County (33 percent), all of which had a significant share of manufacturing. The region surrounding the city of Tartu, encompassing seven rural municipalities, also stood out with industry and construction making up 41 percent.

The smallest shares were recorded in Harju County (18 percent), Tartu County (23 percent) and Hiiu County (24 percent).

According to Karilaid, the low figures in Harju and Tartu counties were due to the dominance of the service sector and the relatively small scale of industrial activity in Tallinn and Tartu. "Hiiu County's low share was likewise driven by its large and steadily growing service sector, but was also influenced by the significant role agriculture plays in the local economy," the analyst said.

Agriculture in record decline

In 2024, agriculture accounted for just 2 percent of total gross value added, marking its lowest level on record. The sector's share has been gradually declining since 1995.

The highest agricultural shares were in Põlva County (13 percent), Järva County (11 percent), Jõgeva County (11 percent) and Lääne-Viru County (10 percent). By contrast, the smallest shares remained in Harju County (0.3 percent) and Ida-Viru County (1.4 percent) where agriculture plays a significantly smaller role compared with other sectors.

GDP per capita up considerably

Last year, GDP per capita in Estonia reached €29,036 — an increase of €1,047 compared with 2023.

Harju County continued to have the highest GDP per capita, driven by the capital's strong influence — 134 percent of the national average, the same as in 2023.

Tartu County, significantly impacted by the city of Tartu, came closest to the national average at 98 percent.

Next were Viljandi, Pärnu and Järva counties where GDP per capita stood at 67 percent, 67 percent and 66 percent of the national average, respectively. The figures for Viljandi and Pärnu counties were mainly supported by the strong positions of agriculture and manufacturing, while Järva County's numbers were primarily driven by the importance of agriculture.

The lowest GDP per capita was recorded in Southeast Estonia — Valga County at 51 percent, Põlva County at 52 percent and Võru County at 55 percent of the national average.

Over the past ten years, Tartu, Hiiu, Harju, Rapla and Põlva counties have come closest to catching up with the Estonian average. In contrast, Lääne-Viru, Järva, and Ida-Viru counties have fallen the furthest behind, while Viljandi, Valga and Võru counties have remained largely unchanged.

Although the gap between Harju County and the national average held steady compared to 2023, it has narrowed significantly over the longer term — by 10 percentage points over the past decade.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:40

Estonia planning to make data tracker mandatory for all public databases

16:34

Jaak Aaviksoo: Unasked questions in foreign policy

16:09

Former prime minister required to retract Covid-era protest statements

15:24

Pärnu e-methanol plant plans to start production as early as 2028

14:56

Court sentences prison cell killer to 15 years

14:23

Karl Hein endures 4:0 Werder Bremen home loss from subs bench

13:50

European Commission criticizes funding of Estonia's public broadcaster

13:01

Official investigation finds no new causes in 1994 Estonia ferry sinking

12:01

Estonia's Jewish community organization rejoins national minorities council

12:00

Watch live at 3 p.m: Eastern Flank Summit

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.12

Estonia requests extension from EU minimum tax exemption

15.12

New year tax changes expected to increase Estonia's deficit

07:14

Wizz Air wants to become a leading airline at Tallinn Airport

15.12

Heads of schools: Graduates of former Russian schools completely lack Estonian

14.12

Tartu's 16th Winter Folk Dance Day travels across Europe

15.12

Justice chancellor: Tallinn must address parking on sidewalks issue

10:58

Watch at 3 p.m: Estonia passenger ferry disaster final report presentation

10.12

Estonian volunteer aid worker in Ukraine: We fear the time when we can truly grieve

11.12

Estonian court sentences pro-Russian politician to 14 years in prison for treason

15.12

Climate scientist: December not usually very snowy in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo