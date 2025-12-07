X!

Border city Valga's new government promises greater cooperation with Latvia

News
The pedestrian border crossing from Estonia to Latvia in Valga-Valka.
The pedestrian border crossing from Estonia to Latvia in Valga-Valka. Source: ERR/Helen Wright
News

The new coalition in Valga, situated on Estonia's southern border, wants to cooperate more closely with Latvia and plans to advocate for the region in both Tallinn and Riga.

The Estonian-Latvian border runs through the town of Valga/Valka and in recent years the region has operated under the slogan "one city, two states."

At October's local election, power changed hands in Valga Municipality and new mayor Mart Kase (SDE) has recently taken up the position.

Kase told Saturday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" the twin towns should make more use of their unique location, shared opportunities, and the railway connection.

"There's no other way — we have to attract more residents so that entrepreneurship can grow. That's how the money will come. Or we'll have to cut back somewhere and act more efficiently. But this 'there is no money' mindset gets stuck in people's heads if it's repeated all the time. Then people start to feel small and guilty. But we are not that. We are proud of Valga, and we'll do everything we can to get this town developing again, so that people can feel confident and dignified living here," said Kase.

The new mayor has a background in psychology, drama, marketing, school leadership, and farming. As a local government leader, experience in all of these areas is likely to be useful.

The coalition of the Social Democrats, electoral alliance Valga Eest ja Heaks, and the Center Party hopes to boost residents' confidence in themselves and in their hometown.

"We're not saying this is a plan, this is a dream to work toward. Should we use project funding to renovate old kindergarten buildings, or build one new, large kindergarten instead of three? But we see that, for example, in Otepää or Võru, this process has taken years. At the same time, children's education is important, and part of education is the environment in which they spend their time," Kase said.

In Valga, Reform and Isamaa continued in opposition. Experienced politician and Reform Party member Margus Lepik believes the new leadership could show more clarity.

"The coalition does not have an overwhelming majority in the council. Hopefully, this will give the coalition many reasons to cooperate with the opposition and seek support for its actions also from across the aisle," Lepik told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Marko Tooming

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:29

Gallery: Baroque church in Pärnu County receives new spire cross and orb

12:56

Border city Valga's new government promises greater cooperation with Latvia

11:39

Estonian minister rejects rumors Latvia wants to keep Russian gauge on Rail Baltic

11:11

Scrapping passenger ferry state funding could cost 300 jobs, union says

09:38

Baltics, Poland to receive 'special favor' from US, war secretary Hegseth says

06.12

Video: Estonian zombie-folk stars Puuluup perform live in KEXP studio

06.12

Tallinn museum puts 2026 exhibition ideas to public vote

06.12

Kenyan universities adopt curricula developed in cooperation with Estonia

06.12

DJ Armin van Buuren to perform at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds in September

06.12

Estonian women's badminton team record historic win to reach Euro finals

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.12

Tallinn fires school principal over resistance to Estonian education switch

05.12

Installation of Baltic Defense Line bunkers delayed for a year in Estonia

06.12

Local businesses concerned over impact of Via Baltica's Pärnu highway bypass

09:38

Baltics, Poland to receive 'special favor' from US, war secretary Hegseth says

06.12

Kenyan universities adopt curricula developed in cooperation with Estonia

06.12

Estonian company Nitrotol begins producing military explosives at Ämari

06.12

Video | British historian Bettany Hughes: Estonians are really conversational people

05.12

New book shines light on tattoo culture in Soviet-era Estonia

06.12

Video: Estonian zombie-folk stars Puuluup perform live in KEXP studio

05.12

DCI Barnaby and DS Winter greet Estonian Midsummer Murders fans ahead of new season

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo