Estonia calls for Telegram messaging app to follow European Union rules

Estonia's minister of justice had called for the Telegram messaging app to be added to the European Union's list of very large online platforms (VLOPs), which would require it to follow the bloc's rules.

Under the Digital Services Act, VLOPs are defined as very large online platforms with over 45 million users in the EU.

They must comply with the act's "most stringent rules" within four months of being added to the list, the European Commission says.

These include: establishing a point of contact for authorities and users

reporting criminal offenses, having user-friendly terms and conditions, being transparent about advertising, recommender systems or content moderation decisions.

Due to their large size, the DSA requires VLOPs to "identify, analyse, and assess systemic risks that are linked to their services." This includes illegal content and those connected to public security and electoral processes.

Speaking in Brussels on Friday morning, Minister of Justice Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) told the assembled media that Telegram is a "serious security risk."

Until now, there have been doubts that the Telegram app, which was created by a Russian in Russia and has a big Russian-speaking audience, had the required 45 million followers to be included in the list, she said.

However, the minister said an "independent count" shows that it "clearly" has more users.

"Last month, Estonia saw [a] huge terrorist threat via Telegram against our children and schools. That was awful," Pakosta told the media.

She said Estonia "demands" the European Commission take "clear steps" to add the messaging app to the DSA and define it as a VLOP.

"This is very important to protect our minors, to protect our children," she said.

Telegram is a serious security risk.



In Estonia, Telegram channels have spread fake Russian-language threats against schools.



Minister Liisa Pakosta calls to designate Telegram a VLOP. Estimates show it has over 45M users.



The DSA must be enforced to protect minors online. https://t.co/x2Uv7SgZGM — Estonia in the EU (@EEinEU) December 5, 2025

PPA: Nothing good comes from Telegram

On November 9, threats against Tallinn schools circulated on social media, especially Telegram. At the time, Police said they were believed to be part of an information operation aimed at sowing confusion and creating fear.

Similar waves of threats against schools have occurred before, and these have been traced back to information operations originating from Russia.

Police and Border Guard Director General Egert Belitšev said it is well-known that disinformation is spread via Telegram. Parents should be aware of the environments their children are spending time in.

"Criminals use it, as do saboteurs commissioned by the Russian Federation to share information. It's definitely a space I have yet to see anything good come from," he said.

The Russian governmemt has also tried to block the app, which gives users end-to-end encryption, the BBC reports. This means only the sender and recipient of messages can see them. Messages remain private from third parties such as the Russian government.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!