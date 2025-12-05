X!

Estonia calls for Telegram messaging app to follow European Union rules

News
Liisa Pakosta
Liisa Pakosta Source: European Union
News

Estonia's minister of justice had called for the Telegram messaging app to be added to the European Union's list of very large online platforms (VLOPs), which would require it to follow the bloc's rules.

Under the Digital Services Act, VLOPs are defined as very large online platforms with over 45 million users in the EU.

They must comply with the act's "most stringent rules" within four months of being added to the list, the European Commission says.

These include: establishing a point of contact for authorities and users
reporting criminal offenses, having user-friendly terms and conditions, being transparent about advertising, recommender systems or content moderation decisions.

Due to their large size, the DSA requires VLOPs to "identify, analyse, and assess systemic risks that are linked to their services." This includes illegal content and those connected to public security and electoral processes.

Speaking in Brussels on Friday morning, Minister of Justice Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) told the assembled media that Telegram is a "serious security risk."

Until now, there have been doubts that the Telegram app, which was created by a Russian in Russia and has a big Russian-speaking audience, had the required 45 million followers to be included in the list, she said.

However, the minister said an "independent count" shows that it "clearly" has more users.

"Last month, Estonia saw [a] huge terrorist threat via Telegram against our children and schools. That was awful," Pakosta told the media.

She said Estonia "demands" the European Commission take "clear steps" to add the messaging app to the DSA and define it as a VLOP.

"This is very important to protect our minors, to protect our children," she said.

PPA: Nothing good comes from Telegram

On November 9, threats against Tallinn schools circulated on social media, especially Telegram. At the time, Police said they were believed to be part of an information operation aimed at sowing confusion and creating fear.

Similar waves of threats against schools have occurred before, and these have been traced back to information operations originating from Russia.

Police and Border Guard Director General Egert Belitšev said it is well-known that disinformation is spread via Telegram. Parents should be aware of the environments their children are spending time in.

"Criminals use it, as do saboteurs commissioned by the Russian Federation to share information. It's definitely a space I have yet to see anything good come from," he said.

The Russian governmemt has also tried to block the app, which gives users end-to-end encryption, the BBC reports. This means only the sender and recipient of messages can see them. Messages remain private from third parties such as the Russian government.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:07

Kärt Pormeister: Chatbot answers incompatible with idea of legal counseling

15:35

EDF colonel: Ukraine's frontline situation difficult without negotiations breakthrough

15:01

Taavi Kannimäe turns pro cyclist at 34

15:01

Estonia, Finland update automatic population registry data exchange

14:46

MP: First the president vetoed Russian church law, now it's language requirements

14:13

Mammalogists: Why are we afraid of wolves but not our own decisions?

12:53

Eneli Jefimova misses out on European champs 200 meters final in Poland

12:36

Estonia calls for Telegram messaging app to follow European Union rules

12:24

Watch: All 12 Eesti Laul 2026 songs on Jupiter Updated

12:17

President vetoes law banning non-Estonian speakers from conscription call-up

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.12

Tallinn fires school principal over resistance to Estonian education switch

03.12

Tallinn Airport to get substantial €75 million expansion

03.12

Finance minister: Small countries like Estonia need global minimum tax exemptions

07:58

Installation of Baltic Defense Line bunkers delayed for a year in Estonia

12:24

Watch: All 12 Eesti Laul 2026 songs on Jupiter Updated

04.12

New mayor: 'Populist,' 'ideological' view of transport in Tallinn must go

04.12

Tallinn–Pärnu highway construction work gearing up in coming years

03.12

The Tallinn knitting club showing handicrafts are not just for grandmothers

04.12

MP after backing bill to slash gambling tax: It is the worst law of the year Updated

02.12

Estonian artist: Breaking out from Eastern Europe still isn't easy

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo