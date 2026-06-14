Estonian intel: 82% of foiled terrorist attacks in Ukraine involved Telegram agents

The overwhelming majority of uncovered terrorist attacks in Ukraine were carried out by people using the Telegram messaging app, the Military Intelligence Center of Estonian Defense Forces has said.

Information released via a statement on Friday during the agency's weekly briefing included statistics from the Ukrainian police.

"According to Ukrainian police data, 82 percent of all uncovered terrorist attacks were carried out by individuals who had been recruited to cooperate with Russian intelligence services via the messaging application Telegram.

"This fact illustrates the growing importance of modern non-military means of communication in warfare and demonstrates the increasingly blurred boundary between military and civilian applications," the center continued.

Summing up the week's events in Ukraine, the briefing also touched on the situation in occupied Crimea and its declining popularity as a vacation venue for Russians.

"Information has also emerged publicly indicating that Crimea is no longer among Russia's most popular holiday destinations, and that as of late May to early June, hotel bookings in Crimea had fallen by 31 percent compared with the previous year," the Military Intelligence Center said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!