Riigikogu adopts 2026 State Budget

Fifty-one members of the Riigikogu voted in favor of adopting the 2026 State Budget Act, 37 against, and there were no abstentions.

According to the draft, the total size of the 2026 state budget is €20.9 billion. The budget revenue will total €18.6 billion with expenditure at €19.5 billion. Investments amount to €1.3 billion

The planned government deficit is 4.5 percent of GDP, which remains within the limits of the exemption granted by the EU to account for the rapid growth in defense spending. Due to the significant increase in the budget deficit, next year's debt burden will grow by €1.7 billion to 25.9 percent of GDP.

