X!

Christmas movie café to open at Narva Town Hall

News
Narva's Town Hall Square.
Narva's Town Hall Square. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
News

From December 20 to 28, a Christmas Movie Café will open at Narva Town Hall. Visitors can come to watch holiday films in a warm and cozy festive atmosphere.

Every day from midday to 6 p.m., visitors to Narva Town Hall will be treated to a selection of Christmas films, hot drinks and a comfortable space to relax. There will also be board games for families with children.

Guests can additionally enjoy a Christmas fair in the University of Tartu's Narva College building.

Next to the college and the Town Hall, there will be a traditional Christmas village. The program includes meetings with Santa Claus, festive treats and winter delicacies, as well as creative workshops for children and adults, and a daily music program to create a real Christmas atmosphere.

The full program of this winter's events in Narva Town Hall Square can be found (in Estonian) here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Sergei Mihhailov

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:29

Russian border guards crossed into Estonia with unclear motives, minister says Updated

22:19

Gallery: Estonia installs first bunkers on Baltic Defense Line Updated

19:58

Tartu to kick off new year with live concert in city center

19:54

Preparations underway to launch Eesti Energia's new oil shale power plant

19:48

Court overturns early release decision for woman convicted of killing her baby

19:42

Tallinn's Reform Party breaks with Social Democrats in district councils

19:33

Christmas movie café to open at Narva Town Hall

19:19

Video: Estonian basketball player Henri Veesaar stars in win for North Carolina

18:55

Dutch star Joost Klein performing in Tallinn next June

18:23

Estonian violinist Hans Christian Aavik named 2025 Musician of the Year

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.12

Wizz Air wants to become a leading airline at Tallinn Airport

08:42

Officer: Purpose of Estonia's defense forces is not to provide language training

16.12

European Commission criticizes funding of Estonia's public broadcaster

22:29

Russian border guards crossed into Estonia with unclear motives, minister says Updated

10.12

Estonian volunteer aid worker in Ukraine: We fear the time when we can truly grieve

22:19

Gallery: Estonia installs first bunkers on Baltic Defense Line Updated

15.12

New year tax changes expected to increase Estonia's deficit

12:49

Gallery: 16 years on, Tallinn's Linnahall still awaits its next chapter

16.12

President: Ambassador's suggestions in Kazakhstan suprised me and my advisors

10:46

60,000 persons fail to pay car tax on time

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo