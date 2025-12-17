Christmas movie café to open at Narva Town Hall

From December 20 to 28, a Christmas Movie Café will open at Narva Town Hall. Visitors can come to watch holiday films in a warm and cozy festive atmosphere.

Every day from midday to 6 p.m., visitors to Narva Town Hall will be treated to a selection of Christmas films, hot drinks and a comfortable space to relax. There will also be board games for families with children.

Guests can additionally enjoy a Christmas fair in the University of Tartu's Narva College building.

Next to the college and the Town Hall, there will be a traditional Christmas village. The program includes meetings with Santa Claus, festive treats and winter delicacies, as well as creative workshops for children and adults, and a daily music program to create a real Christmas atmosphere.

The full program of this winter's events in Narva Town Hall Square can be found (in Estonian) here.

---

