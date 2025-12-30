X!

Estonia's average 2025 electricity price almost €7 per MWh lower than previous year

Lit up buildings in Tallinn.
Lit up buildings in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
In 2025, the average price of electricity on the Estonian power exchange was €80.39 per megawatt-hour (MWh), which is almost €7 per MWh lower than in 2024.

The average price of electricity in the Nord Pool Estonia price area was €80.38 per MWh in 2025, or 8.38 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

Electricity was cheaper in Estonia in 2025 than in Latvia and Lithuania (€85.31 and €85.73 per megawatt-hour, respectively), but more expensive than in Finland (€40.48 per kWh).

Looking at the monthly figures, electricity prices in Estonia were lowest in July (€36.7 per MWh) and June (€41.35 per MWh). Electricity was most expensive in February (€151.85 per MWh).

The cheapest day for electricity in Estonia was June 29, when the daily average was €-2.35 per MWh. Electricity was most expensive on February 15 (€269.25 per MWh).

In December, the average price in Estonia was €73.67 per MWh, which was also lower than last year (€84.28 per MWh).

On the last day of 2025, the average price of electricity in Estonia will be €99.25 per MWh.

In 2024, the average price of electricity in Estonia was €87.27 per MWh, while in 2023 it was €90.79 per MWh. In 2022, the year of the energy crisis, the average price was €192.82 per MWh.

Last year, the lowest monthly price for electricity was in April (€60.39 per MWh) and the highest in January (€126.48 per MWh).

Editor: Michael Cole, Marko Tooming

