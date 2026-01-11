Price of electricity to hit past few weeks' high on Monday

On Monday, the price of electricity will average €300 per megawatt-hour between 8:45 a.m. and 9:45 p.m. The day's peak price will reach €335.

During the early hours of Monday, the price of electricity will remain below €100 per megawatt-hour.

Starting at 6:45 a.m., the price rises to €144 per unit, reaching €304 per megawatt-hour by 8:45 a.m.

The highest price of the day comes at 7:15 p.m., when a megawatt-hour will cost €335.

Until 9:45 p.m., the average price will hover around €300 per megawatt-hour. After that, it drops to around €200 and fluctuates at that level until 11:15 p.m. By 12:45 a.m., the price falls below €100.

In Latvia and Lithuania, the day's peak price will reach €400 per unit. The average price for the day in the other Baltic states will be higher than in Estonia, at €233 per megawatt-hour.

