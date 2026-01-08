Tartu Station photo exhibition brings Dance Festival moments into everyday life

A small exhibition of moments from the Estonian Dance Festival, as seen by photographers Kaupo Kalda, Sven Zacek and Rein Leib, is on display in the waiting room at Tartu Railway Station.

The exhibition's curator, Tiina Tuul, who also participated in the Dance Festival as a photographer, said the idea to make an exhibition of the photos came immediately after the event.

Since the emotion of the Dance Festival touch a lot of people, Tuul wanted to bring the moments captured during the event into everyday life, in order that the festival photos would not just remain as images on the internet.

"These general views were chosen because we thought that when a dancer is on the field, they mainly just see their own number and the small pattern they are dancing in. But we wanted to show them how wonderful everything they have been working on for years is when it comes together. Some of the works show particularly well what it feels like to have a thousand dancers on stage. The best way to show that is with general views," said Tuul.

The Dance Festival-themed photo exhibition is open now in the waiting hall of Tartu's historic railway station (Vaksali tn 6).

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!