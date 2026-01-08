X!

Tartu Station photo exhibition brings Dance Festival moments into everyday life

News
A new exhibition of photos from the 2025 Dance Festival has opened at Tartu Railway Station.
A new exhibition of photos from the 2025 Dance Festival has opened at Tartu Railway Station. Source: ETV
News

A small exhibition of moments from the Estonian Dance Festival, as seen by photographers Kaupo Kalda, Sven Zacek and Rein Leib, is on display in the waiting room at Tartu Railway Station.

The exhibition's curator, Tiina Tuul, who also participated in the Dance Festival as a photographer, said the idea to make an exhibition of the photos came immediately after the event.

Since the emotion of the Dance Festival touch a lot of people, Tuul wanted to bring the moments captured during the event into everyday life, in order that the festival photos would not just remain as images on the internet.

"These general views were chosen because we thought that when a dancer is on the field, they mainly just see their own number and the small pattern they are dancing in. But we wanted to show them how wonderful everything they have been working on for years is when it comes together. Some of the works show particularly well what it feels like to have a thousand dancers on stage. The best way to show that is with general views," said Tuul.

The Dance Festival-themed photo exhibition is open now in the waiting hall of Tartu's historic railway station (Vaksali tn 6).

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Georgian restaurant fire in Tallinn Old Town caused by unclean ventilation system

19:53

Kiki ball and drag show set for Tartu's Aparaaditehas this January

19:50

Old Christmas trees take center stage at traditional concert in Tartu's Raadi

19:43

Estonian rowers battle blazing sun as they pass halfway in Atlantic challenge

19:25

New Tartu art exhibition explores tension between light and darkness

19:09

Government confirms new minimum wage for teachers

18:43

Narva planning to modernize public transport infrastructure with EU funds

18:01

Fishing sector appeals cormorant cull with state

17:20

Tartu Station photo exhibition brings Dance Festival moments into everyday life

16:38

LHV tops pension fund productivity in 2025

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.01

6 hospitalized in Viljandi County after Scottish man drives on wrong side of road

06.01

Minister: Over 90% of Russian-speaking students reaching B1 in Estonian too optimistic

07.01

Estonian volunteers struggling to protect Wikipedia from Russian propaganda

05.01

Wolves kill Tartu County pet dog in vicious attack

07.01

Finnish Police seize cargo ship Fitburg suspected of breaking cables

08:35

Tallinn apartment blocks facing garbage overflow headaches

10:05

Estonian foreign minister: Trump's recent moves should make Putin worried

13:10

Estonia mulling social tax change, implications for couriers and digital nomads

07.01

Bank of Estonia approves new commemorative coin dedicated to Forest Brothers

07.01

Prices in Estonia rise 4.1% in December Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo