Right-to-repair rules push Estonians to rethink appliance fixes

Appliance repair tech Avo Oolberg in Paide.
Appliance repair tech Avo Oolberg in Paide.
New EU rules aim to make products easier to repair, and Estonian repair shops say demand is steady — even as modern appliances are getting harder to fix.

Centralservice, a Pärnu repair shop that has been around for decades, still sees a steady stream of customers. With 30 years of experience under his belt, repair tech Mart Randmäe says people still want to fix their appliances — but younger clients rarely stop by.

"I mostly repair coffee machines and dishwashers," he said, adding that TVs also tend to fall and break.

Randmäe loves the work, but noted that modern appliances are often harder to repair.

"All these appliances are so delicate now, so there isn't even much left to actually repair," he said. "It's mostly swapping out modules or blocks, and that's not interesting at all."

The tech said that the older and simpler the device, the easier it is to fix. "With software-based things, it's already complicated," he added.

Randmäe also said modern appliances are designed today to last just through the warranty period — as planned obsolescence boosts consumer demand.

"With today's technology, it should be possible to produce much better products," he said.

How practical the repair route is usually hinges on cost, but price isn't always the deciding factor. Sentimental value or practical need often matter too.

Some clients insist on fixing old appliances they're used to, even when replacements cost about the same. "They'll say, 'Fix it, because I like it and that's that,'" Randmäe said.

In Paide, Avo Oolberg has been in the household appliance repair business for more than 35 years. He said households today have more appliances than they did several decades ago, and washers and dishwashers among the top appliances he's asked to repair.

Refrigerators are brought in less often. Oolberg attributes the decline to the increasing number of parts that aren't easily replaced. Even so, he said almost any appliance can be brought back to life.

"It depends on the cost, the appliance's age and whether repairing it is worthwhile," he said.

Tech: Troubleshoot before buying new

Most products have replacement parts and materials available, making repairs possible. In some ways, Oolberg admitted, repair work has gotten easier thanks to manufacturer-provided solutions.

Appliance maintenance, however, is often neglected.

"Before buying new, people should call in a tech to check the actual placement of the appliance," he said. "Many issues come from installation errors, and fixing those can keep old appliances working for several years yet."

With rising service costs already reducing the share of appliances being repaired, Oolberg also believes appliance repairs could be made more affordable again if the value-added tax (VAT) on repair services was lowered.

"I think if some sectors are already calling for VAT cuts, the service sector should be included too," he said.

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

