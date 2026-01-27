X!

Tallinn's Pirita Bridge to undergo €3.2 million renovation in 2027

News
Pirita Bridge over the Pirita River in Tallinn.
Pirita Bridge over the Pirita River in Tallinn. Source: Kaupo Kalda/Tallinna linnavalitsus
News

The full renovation of the deteriorated Pirita Bridge will begin in 2027, said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) on Tuesday. The structure will not be fully closed during that time.

The design and construction work is expected to cost €3.2 million and will take place in two stages.

One side of the bridge will be closed, then the other, with one lane open in each direction. This will ensure that traffic can keep flowing throughout the construction period.

A public presentation will be held to explain the project's progress and traffic arrangements to city residents.

"Analyses have already shown that the Pirita Bridge has reached the end of its service life. We have signed a design contract. The number of traffic lanes will remain the same. Bike lanes will be added. There will also be ramps providing access to the banks of the Pirita River. We're opening the river to local residents," Järvan said at a press conference.

Pirita Bridge. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

A project for the work will be completed by the end of October 2026 by K-Projekt AS and Järelpinge Inseneribüroo.

"Design work gives us the confidence to thoroughly assess potential risks, carefully prepare for the renovation, and thereby extend the lifespan of the Pirita Bridge," said Sten-Kristjan Saarik, head of the Design Department at Tallinn's Environment and Public Utilities Department.

The need for full renovation became clear in 2024 after Tallinn's Environment and Public Utilities Department commissioned an assessment of the technical condition of five bridges and viaducts in the capital.

A study conducted by the Tallinn University of Applied Sciences found that the condition of the Pirita Bridge is poor and that it requires full renovation within the next five years.

The bridge has water and frost damage, resulting in cracks and loose concrete fragments, and the load-bearing capacity of its supporting structures has diminished.

Pirita Bridge is in poor condition. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

--

Editor: Helen Wright, Mari Peegel

Tallinn's Pirita Bridge to undergo €3.2 million renovation in 2027

