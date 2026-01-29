X!

New battery park in Estonia behind EstLink failures

News
Kiisa battery park.
Kiisa battery park. Source: ERR
News

A disruption of the electricity connection between Estonia and Finland last week, which shook the regional power grid, was caused by the new Kiisa battery park which is set to open next week, Delfi news portal reported.

On January 20, an oscillation occurred in the Estonian power system, triggering the protective shutdown of the EstLink 1 and EstLink 2 converter stations. The cables carry electricity under the Gulf of Finland between the countries.

As a result, the Baltic electricity system experienced a 1,000-megawatt generation shortfall, which was initially covered by the Continental European power system via the Poland–Lithuania connection. Subsequently, internal automatic and manual frequency reserves within the Baltic states were activated.

Estonia's electricity and gas transmission system operator Elering said the event was a significant learning experience for the entire Baltic region following desynchronization from the Russian power grid and in a situation where an increasing number of inverter-based devices are being connected to the electricity network.

Reigo Kebja, member of the management board at Elering, said Evecon's battery park did not meet requirements.

"The oscillation was caused by a device located in Estonia and connected to the transmission grid, whose behavior did not meet current standards," Kebja said on Wednesday, emphasizing that such behavior was in no way permissible.

Kiisa battery park. Source: ERR

Testing period

"Yes, the device referred to by Elering belongs to the Kiisa battery park," confirmed Evecon CEO Karl-Joonatan Kvell in a written response to Delfi Ärileht.

He said the fault did not occur during regular operations, but during the configuration and testing period.

Kvell said the battery park is designed to meet all applicable standards, and the compliance tests are specifically intended to prove the system's functionality through real-world trials.

He said the main responsibility for the incident lies with the technology giant NIDEC Conversion.

"The ongoing testing phase is being carried out by the system manufacturer, who is responsible for the system until its final commissioning, which will take place after the testing period ends," Kvell said.

Evecon has previously announced its plan to officially open the Kiisa battery park next week, on February 3.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Source: Delfi

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:01

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas 'can't imagine' a European army outside of NATO

13:56

Latvia's Rail Baltica section expected to be 3-5 years behind schedule

13:38

Biting cold is winter's secret weapon against wool-eating moths

13:08

Expert: Lengthy reach of the US remains intact for Estonia, Europe

12:34

Estonia to ban Russian, Belarusian citizens without permanent residency from buying property

12:32

Society still isn't ready for women who speak out, says Estonian critic

11:55

Estonia to leave international health format over Russian membership

11:54

Daniil Glinka hits the right notes in Portugal, reaches quarterfinals again

11:14

Banks not rushing into Smart-ID security upgrade

10:37

Officials still opposed to over-the-counter drugs in supermarkets

be prepared!

Most Read articles

28.01

Researcher: Temperatures in Estonia could drop to -30 by the start of February

27.01

New Russian chargé d'affaires in Estonia: Resuming border talks not yet possible

26.01

Estonian volunteer in Ukraine: People are very tired but they are not giving up

28.01

Estonia will not require basic Estonian language proficiency from couriers

00:06

Galleries: Danish King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Estonia Updated

28.01

Overpaid income tax will be returned from March 5

28.01

Kurdish activist in Tallinn convicted over social media support for terror group

27.01

First chapters of free B2 Estonian language course released online

28.01

Security expert: Is Germany Russia's next target?

28.01

Bolt taxi drivers in Ida-Viru County go out on strike

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo