New battery park in Estonia behind EstLink failures

A disruption of the electricity connection between Estonia and Finland last week, which shook the regional power grid, was caused by the new Kiisa battery park which is set to open next week, Delfi news portal reported.

On January 20, an oscillation occurred in the Estonian power system, triggering the protective shutdown of the EstLink 1 and EstLink 2 converter stations. The cables carry electricity under the Gulf of Finland between the countries.

As a result, the Baltic electricity system experienced a 1,000-megawatt generation shortfall, which was initially covered by the Continental European power system via the Poland–Lithuania connection. Subsequently, internal automatic and manual frequency reserves within the Baltic states were activated.

Estonia's electricity and gas transmission system operator Elering said the event was a significant learning experience for the entire Baltic region following desynchronization from the Russian power grid and in a situation where an increasing number of inverter-based devices are being connected to the electricity network.

Reigo Kebja, member of the management board at Elering, said Evecon's battery park did not meet requirements.

"The oscillation was caused by a device located in Estonia and connected to the transmission grid, whose behavior did not meet current standards," Kebja said on Wednesday, emphasizing that such behavior was in no way permissible.

Kiisa battery park. Source: ERR

Testing period

"Yes, the device referred to by Elering belongs to the Kiisa battery park," confirmed Evecon CEO Karl-Joonatan Kvell in a written response to Delfi Ärileht.

He said the fault did not occur during regular operations, but during the configuration and testing period.

Kvell said the battery park is designed to meet all applicable standards, and the compliance tests are specifically intended to prove the system's functionality through real-world trials.

He said the main responsibility for the incident lies with the technology giant NIDEC Conversion.

"The ongoing testing phase is being carried out by the system manufacturer, who is responsible for the system until its final commissioning, which will take place after the testing period ends," Kvell said.

Evecon has previously announced its plan to officially open the Kiisa battery park next week, on February 3.

