X!

Estlink 2 electricity cable suffered several outages on Sunday

News
Cross-section of the Estlink 2 undersea power cable.
Cross-section of the Estlink 2 undersea power cable. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
News

Undersea electricity cable Estlink 2, which runs between Finland and Estonia, experienced several technical faults on Sunday, shutting down the connection.

The first outage occurred at 3:23 p.m. on Sunday, and a valve fault was identified in the cooling system. It was repaired by 4:50 p.m., Elering, Estonia's electricity and gas transmission system operator, said.

"The connection has now been restored and we are monitoring the situation," said Elering communications manager Karin Veskimäe in a comment to ERR.

However, at 8:45 p.m., the connection was interrupted again. The fault was identified at the converter station on the Estonian side and repairs were expected to take several hours.

The cable also experienced problems in January. At that time, the outage was caused by the Kiisa battery storage facility, where systems were being configured and tested.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Johanna Alvin

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:13

Criminals can still change names via marriage or divorce under new law

08:25

Igor Gretskiy: Estonia and the Donbas scenario – A misleading analogy

08:09

Estlink 2 electricity cable suffered several outages on Sunday

07:58

12 injured after bus crash in Ida-Viru County

26.04

PPA boat crosses into Russian waters after technical failure

26.04

Winter conditions cause traffic accidents and fallen trees across Estonia

26.04

Estonia signs defense industry development agreement with Ukraine

26.04

Fewer mosquitoes expected in Estonia this spring

26.04

Man who worked in the Chernobyl disaster area: Cleanup work was pointless

26.04

Elk goes for afternoon run along Lääne-Viru County beach

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.04

Man who worked in the Chernobyl disaster area: Cleanup work was pointless

26.04

PPA boat crosses into Russian waters after technical failure

26.04

Winter conditions cause traffic accidents and fallen trees across Estonia

26.04

Fewer mosquitoes expected in Estonia this spring

24.04

Drone fragments, Russian 'shadow fleet' oil pollution wash up on Estonian beach

23.04

Baltic states, Poland protest Russian removal of deportations memorial

22.04

Number of Russian 'shadow fleet' ships anchored off Estonia has halved

26.04

Oil spill cleanup continues on Estonia's north coast next week

25.04

Tartu's Kompanii tänav to be pedestrianized over summer

26.04

Estonia signs defense industry development agreement with Ukraine

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo