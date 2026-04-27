Estlink 2 electricity cable suffered several outages on Sunday

Undersea electricity cable Estlink 2, which runs between Finland and Estonia, experienced several technical faults on Sunday, shutting down the connection.

The first outage occurred at 3:23 p.m. on Sunday, and a valve fault was identified in the cooling system. It was repaired by 4:50 p.m., Elering, Estonia's electricity and gas transmission system operator, said.

"The connection has now been restored and we are monitoring the situation," said Elering communications manager Karin Veskimäe in a comment to ERR.

However, at 8:45 p.m., the connection was interrupted again. The fault was identified at the converter station on the Estonian side and repairs were expected to take several hours.

The cable also experienced problems in January. At that time, the outage was caused by the Kiisa battery storage facility, where systems were being configured and tested.

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