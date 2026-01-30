X!

Retail trade volume up 2% on year in 2025

News
{{1769761980000 | amCalendar}}
Tankla.
Tankla. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Retail trade enterprises in Estonia generated €10.8 billion in sales revenue in 2025, up 2 percent compared with 2024, Statistics Estonia said.

Statistics Estonia analyst Johanna Linda Pihlak said the largest increase in sales volume last year came from companies engaged in retail fuel sales where annual growth reached 14 percent.

Sales at industrial goods stores rose by 4 percent, while sales at food stores fell by 4 percent.

According to Pihlak, the increase in fuel retailers' sales volume was influenced by the lower comparison base from the year before last, as well as a drop in fuel prices.

She noted that sales revenue for fuel retailers includes not only fuel sales but total sales, which also cover income from food services and other goods and services.

"The decline in food store sales volume, however, was affected by rising food prices," Pihlak said.

Sales volume still dropping for food

Retail trade enterprises posted €1 billion in sales revenue in December of last year, with sales volume holding steady compared with the same month in 2024.

In December, sales volumes rose by 1 percent year-over-year at industrial goods stores and by 10 percent at fuel retailers.

The decline in food store sales volumes continued in December, falling by 5 percent over the year.

Sales volumes at industrial goods stores resumed growth in December, rising 1 percent compared with December 2024. The largest increase — 9 percent — came from other specialized stores, which primarily sell computers and accessories, books, sporting goods, games, toys and similar items. Sales volumes also rose 2 percent at pharmacies and cosmetics retailers.

Among industrial goods, sales volumes fell 6 percent at second-hand stores and in out-of-store retail such as kiosks, markets and direct sales and 5 percent at stores selling household goods, appliances, hardware and construction materials.

Sales volumes also declined 4 percent at stores selling goods by mail or online, as well as at other non-specialized stores dominated by industrial goods, such as department stores.

Sales at textile, clothing and footwear stores fell by 2 percent compared with December 2024.

"Compared with November, the sales volume of retail trade enterprises grew by 13 percent in December, which is a typical jump due to major Christmas and New Year sales," Pihlak explained. According to seasonally and calendar-adjusted data, sales volumes remained at the previous month's level.

Economists: Money saved on cars not spent on other goods

Commenting on last year's retail figures, Luminor chief economist Lenno Uusküla said the sector was sluggish: "Prices rose and purchasing power declined. Car sales were weak, following an exceptionally strong year previously. That's why overall growth remained minimal. The 2 percent annual increase compared with 2024 was largely driven by higher fuel sales, which rose due to Lithuania's excise policy, bringing more cars to refuel in Estonia."

"In December, there was no indication that households had started spending in advance from the additional income they'll receive this year from the income tax exemption," Uusküla added. "Excluding car sales, December's figures were 0.4 percent lower than a year earlier. Including cars, sales dropped 12.1 percent. The money that would have gone to car purchases wasn't redirected toward other spending."

According to Uusküla, second-hand sellers had a good year, while sales in supermarkets continued to decline, reflecting reduced purchasing power.

"As prices in Estonia have continued to rise and price growth has outpaced that of the rest of Europe, cross-border shopping has become increasingly attractive. Judging by travel and parcel shipment statistics, people are making active use of this option," he said.

Bigbank chief economist Raul Eamets noted that looking deeper into the data, car sales clearly took the hardest hit over the year. Food retailers and large retail chains, as well as building supply stores, also ended the year in the red.

"Throughout the year, the retail sector was driven by fuel station sales volume growth, which was fueled by a price war and unusually low fuel prices," Eamets added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:41

Narva city council votes in favor of state bailout on winter heating

13:11

Speech therapists lambast medical liability insurance prices

12:34

January electricity prices highest Estonia has seen in years

11:54

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas: 'Many' states back Estonia bid to bar Russian war vets

11:31

Harsh winter weather tests public transport, utilities and home safety

10:58

Estonians' gene variants causing drug buildup in the body

10:56

Retail trade volume up 2% on year in 2025 Updated

10:08

European Commission sacks top Estonian EU official Updated

09:59

Estonian state trialing IT system free from US tech giants

09:29

Estonian MP: White House photo of war criminal Putin shows Ukraine peace still far off

be prepared!

Most Read articles

29.01

Estonia to ban Russian, Belarusian citizens without permanent residency from buying property Updated

29.01

Baltic Sea ice covers 90,000 square kilometers

28.01

Overpaid income tax will be returned from March 5

29.01

Estonia to leave international health format over Russian membership

28.01

Researcher: Temperatures in Estonia could drop to -30 by the start of February

29.01

New battery park in Estonia behind EstLink failures

28.01

Estonia will not require basic Estonian language proficiency from couriers

29.01

Tales from the Estonian east: New book explores hidden secrets of the 'other Estonia'

26.01

Estonian volunteer in Ukraine: People are very tired but they are not giving up

29.01

Latvia's Rail Baltica section expected to be 3-5 years behind schedule

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo