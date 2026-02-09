Statistics Estonia postpones January consumer price index data for 2nd time

The release of the January consumer price index data, calculated using a new methodology and initially scheduled for last Friday, has been delayed once again.

"The publication of the consumer price index data scheduled for today, February 9, has been postponed. Likewise, the press conference planned for today to introduce the 2026 consumer price index updates will not take place. Statistics Estonia will announce the new date as soon as possible," the agency said Monday morning.

Statistics Estonia Director General Urmet Lee acknowledged in a press release that it is regrettable the process has taken longer than expected.

"We are not only compiling the first consumer price index of the year and implementing new methodologies, but we are also overhauling the entire process of producing and automating the consumer price index," he said, explaining the second delay in releasing the data.

As of the start of this year, Statistics Estonia began using a new methodology for calculating the consumer price index (CPI), which places greater emphasis on food product discounts than the previous method. The agency had originally planned to release the new data last Friday at 8 a.m., but later announced that the publication of the January data would be delayed until Monday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!