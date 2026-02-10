X!

Government services not affected by Statistics Estonia's data delay

Customer paying at a self-checkout in a Tallinn supermarket.
Customer paying at a self-checkout in a Tallinn supermarket. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Ministry of Finance said that Statistics Estonia's delay in publishing the consumer price index does not affect government services, as index rates are based on figures from 2025.

Statistics Estonia on Monday postponed the publication of January's consumer price index (CPI) data for a second time. The index reflects changes in the prices of goods and services and is also used to adjust pensions, salaries, and the subsistence minimum.

Kadri Klaos, head of the state finance department at the Ministry of Finance, told ERR that rates set in the spring.

"Often, the change in the previous year's consumer price index is used for indexation and applied annually on April 1," Klaos said.

She added that the postponement of the publication of January's consumer price data does not affect government services.

"What matters is that consolidated data for the 2025 consumer price index are available, which may be used in contracts," the department head said.

Starting this year, Statistics Estonia adopted a new methodology for calculating the CPI that takes greater account of food product discounts than before.

Initially, the agency planned to release the new data last Friday at 8 a.m., but then announced that the publication of January data would be postponed to Monday.

On Monday, it turned out that the data were still not ready for release, and Statistics Estonia did not announce a new publication date, promising instead to inform the public of the revised timing for the release of January's CPI as soon as possible.

Editor: Karin Koppel, Helen Wright

