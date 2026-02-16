X!

Food prices continued to rise in January

News
Supermarket checkout.
Supermarket checkout. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

in January 2026, the consumer price index increased by 1 percent compared with December 2025 and by 3.7 percent on year, data from Statistics Estonia shows. Food prices rose by 2.3 percent on month.

Lauri Veski, the consumer price statistics service manager at Statistics Estonia, said the situation is similar to January 2025 when the consumer price index rose by 3.9 percent.

"The rise in the consumer price index for January 2026 compared with December was primarily influenced by electricity, food and alcoholic beverages. The exchange prices of electricity soared in January, so that the electricity price index was up by 22.2 percent compared with December," he said in a statement.

"Food prices were up by 2.3 percent in January, with 11.1 percent more expensive vegetables and 2 percent more expensive meat and meat products having the biggest impact. The 5.3 percent rise in alcohol prices can mostly be attributed to the higher excise duty rates in force since January," added Veski.

Compared with December, the index for January was driven down by a 3.8 percent drop in the price of clothing and footwear, due to the January sales.

The index was also influenced by cheaper international flights (17 percent) and holiday trips (15.9 percent).

Petrol was 1.7 percent and diesel fuel 1.1 percent cheaper in January.

Rising food prices were driven by meat, coffee and citrus fruit prices.

Monday's statistics were published after a two-week delay due to problems with a new methodology.

Urmet Lee, director general of Statistics Estonia, said last week that the delay is not solely due to the introduction of a new methodology. The agency is also overhauling and automating the entire CPI production process.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:26

Unemployment 7.5% in 2025, youth unemployment up

11:00

How is the new consumer price index calculated?

10:28

Skier Henry Sildaru fails to qualify at Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

10:23

More flexible childcare system could boost birth rate, says former president

09:14

Dry firewood in Estonia all sold out as deep winter freeze continues

08:24

Food prices continued to rise in January

07:52

Electricity prices reach €400 on Monday morning

15.02

Saaremaa-Hiiumaa ice road closes after large crack forms

15.02

Estonia looking into AI grading for native language exams

15.02

Income tax declarations can be submitted from Monday

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.02

Vanilla Ninja to represent Estonia at 2026 Eurovision Song Contest

15.02

Saaremaa-Hiiumaa ice road closes after large crack forms

15.02

Income tax declarations can be submitted from Monday

15.02

New ice road opens between Vormsi and mainland Estonia

15.02

Estonia looking into AI grading for native language exams

14.02

Watch: Eesti Laul 2026 grand final live on ERR Saturday evening

12.02

ISS expels Russian citizen it says planned attack on Estonia

12.02

Estonia's largest cheesemaker files for bankruptcy

10.02

Estonian blogger goes viral after building unique 'Tesla Cybertruck'

14.02

Disqualified Ukrainian skeleton racer speaks at Estonian Olympic Commitee dinner in Munich

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo