Food prices continued to rise in January

in January 2026, the consumer price index increased by 1 percent compared with December 2025 and by 3.7 percent on year, data from Statistics Estonia shows. Food prices rose by 2.3 percent on month.

Lauri Veski, the consumer price statistics service manager at Statistics Estonia, said the situation is similar to January 2025 when the consumer price index rose by 3.9 percent.

"The rise in the consumer price index for January 2026 compared with December was primarily influenced by electricity, food and alcoholic beverages. The exchange prices of electricity soared in January, so that the electricity price index was up by 22.2 percent compared with December," he said in a statement.

"Food prices were up by 2.3 percent in January, with 11.1 percent more expensive vegetables and 2 percent more expensive meat and meat products having the biggest impact. The 5.3 percent rise in alcohol prices can mostly be attributed to the higher excise duty rates in force since January," added Veski.

Compared with December, the index for January was driven down by a 3.8 percent drop in the price of clothing and footwear, due to the January sales.

The index was also influenced by cheaper international flights (17 percent) and holiday trips (15.9 percent).

Petrol was 1.7 percent and diesel fuel 1.1 percent cheaper in January.

Rising food prices were driven by meat, coffee and citrus fruit prices.

Monday's statistics were published after a two-week delay due to problems with a new methodology.

Urmet Lee, director general of Statistics Estonia, said last week that the delay is not solely due to the introduction of a new methodology. The agency is also overhauling and automating the entire CPI production process.

