Largest heat storage facility in Baltics opens in Tallinn

Utilitas opened the largest heat storage facility in the Baltics at the Väo energy complex.
Utilitas has opened the largest heat storage facility in the Baltics at the Väo energy complex in Tallinn.

The 1,100 MWh facility will help balance daily energy production, increase the security of the district heating supply and reduce the use of fossil fuels.

This year, Utilitas has already commissioned another heat storage facility in Jõgeva and plans to build two more in Tallinn: at the Mustamäe CHP plant and at the Paljassaare heat pumping station.

The facility in Väo can store 20,000 cubic meters of water –  the equivalent of almost eight Olympic swimming pools.

The total cost of the project is €8 million.

Editor: Michael Cole, Nadežda Bersenjova

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

