Locals make most of winter weather to build snow city in Tallinn's Kadriorg Park

This week, some of Tallinn's best amateur architects met at Kadriorg Park to create a unique new city entirely from snow.

Kadriorg Park, which is already surrounded by ornate buildings, became even richer this week thanks to an impromptu new construction project.

The building material used was, of course, the one thing that is most readily available at the moment – snow. With the help of a few dozen workers, shovels and water, a unique snow city has now been constructed in the park.

"I said we could make an igloo, and everyone agreed. Some people built a slide, some made the stairs, others made a sofa. Everyone worked together, we joked around and then fell down the hill, but no one got hurt," said one local, Kristofer.

None of the students at Tallinn's Südalinna School objected to having to leave their Russian language class early to build the snow city. Pupils from another school also enjoyed putting their knowledge to the test outside the classroom.

"We put all our engineering and economics expertise together, some of us were architects, and so that's where the creativity came from," said Kaur and Jasper, students at Tallinn Secondary School of Science (Tallinna Realkool).

