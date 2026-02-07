X!

Locals make most of winter weather to build snow city in Tallinn's Kadriorg Park

News
Children playing in the snow at Kadriorg Park.
Children playing in the snow at Kadriorg Park. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

This week, some of Tallinn's best amateur architects met at Kadriorg Park to create a unique new city entirely from snow.

Kadriorg Park, which is already surrounded by ornate buildings, became even richer this week thanks to an impromptu new construction project.

The building material used was, of course, the one thing that is most readily available at the moment – snow. With the help of a few dozen workers, shovels and water, a unique snow city has now been constructed in the park.

"I said we could make an igloo, and everyone agreed. Some people built a slide, some made the stairs, others made a sofa. Everyone worked together, we joked around and then fell down the hill, but no one got hurt," said one local, Kristofer.

None of the students at Tallinn's Südalinna School objected to having to leave their Russian language class early to build the snow city. Pupils from another school also enjoyed putting their knowledge to the test outside the classroom.

"We put all our engineering and economics expertise together, some of us were architects, and so that's where the creativity came from," said Kaur and Jasper, students at Tallinn Secondary School of Science (Tallinna Realkool).

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Johanna Alvin

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:34

This weekend's ferries to Vormsi island canceled due to technical fault

15:15

Registration for Estonian 'Language Friends' program opens Monday

14:43

Estonian-backed course shows Moldovan experts what joining EU really means

14:00

Estonian Defense League to hold training exercise in Tartu next weekend

13:13

Locals make most of winter weather to build snow city in Tallinn's Kadriorg Park

12:30

William Buescher: I am an Estonian

11:45

Madis Müller: Competition from Chinese producers is intensifying

10:59

Watch: Winter Olympics action live on ERR this Saturday

10:10

Reform MP: Debate on president's Ukraine comments should not have been so public or heated

09:26

Tartu locals take to the ice as Emajõgi River freezes over

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.02

Estonia to close border crossing points at night after 'irrational' Russian behavior Updated

06.02

Estonia bans over 1,000 more Russian soldiers from entering Schengen zone

06.02

Russian 'shadow fleet' vessel suffers explosion in Gulf of Finland

06.02

Tallinn-area icebreaking begins next week as Gulf of Finland freezes over Updated

06.02

Estonian family builds rainbow igloo for child's birthday

05.02

Wise co-founder on life in London and company's new Tallinn office

04.02

Ice road between Saaremaa and Hiiumaa to open in coming days

07:50

Gallery: Winter Olympics opening ceremony takes place Friday Updated

06.02

Estonia's curling pair take their first win at Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

06.02

Tartu-Riga train changes hit rural Southern Estonia hardest

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo