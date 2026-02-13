X!

European court accepts Estonian MP's financial information leak complaint

News
MP and former minister Lea Danilson-Järg (Isamaa).
MP and former minister Lea Danilson-Järg (Isamaa). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has agreed to hear a complaint by MP Lea Danilson-Järg alleging the state disclosed her financial information during a public trial.

The case centers on a public hearing in the criminal trial of businessman Parvel Pruunsild and Tartu ex-deputy mayor Priit Humal, during which journalists present in the courtroom later reported on details of Danilson-Järg's finances.

Äripäev reported she had written to Pruunsild, the owner of Bigbank, about a denied loan. Eesti Ekspress said the loan had been applied for by her spouse, and that she wanted Pruunsild to personally intervene. The loan was later obtained from another bank at better terms.

Danilson-Järg's lawyer, Levin's Andri Rohtla, said the information discussed fell under banking confidentiality.

"Neither the prosecutor nor the court deemed it necessary to close the hearing while examining this evidence, despite the fact that other similar evidence was examined in closed hearings," he said.

Rohtla added that his client was never asked for consent and only learned from media reports later that her financial matters had been discussed at a public hearing in Pruunsild's criminal trial. Journalists, he added, drew arbitrary conclusions about them unrelated to the case.

Case could lead to more closed hearings

He noted that since the ECtHR accepts roughly 5 percent of submitted complaints, its decision to hear Danilson-Järg's case signals serious concern about the intrusion into her private life.'

To Rohtla's knowledge, no similar complaints have previously been filed against Estonia.

If the ECtHR finds a privacy violation, it could prompt courts and prosecutors to more often close hearings when sensitive personal information is involved, even for individuals not formally part of a case.

Danilson-Järg was not the only person whose personal matters were aired publicly during the trial despite unclear relevance to the charges. After his acquittal was upheld by the second-tier Tartu Circuit Court, Pruunsild criticized both the Prosecutor's Office and the Internal Security Service (ISS), particularly in connection with searches of his home.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:29

Viljandi Lights festival returns this weekend with art and light displays

17:05

Blizzard conditions mean planned Kihnu, Vormsi ice roads will not now open

16:28

Owners looking for new solution for Pirita TOP building complex

16:26

Isamaa and Center only parties to see rise in support in February

15:58

Changing Tallinn showcase property name cost several thousand euros

15:53

European court accepts Estonian MP's financial information leak complaint

15:27

Work on Estonia's first-ever wine grape underway

15:12

Annual Museum Rat awards honor Estonia's top museum work

14:48

Estonians 28th and 34th in Milano Cortina Winter Olympics men's 10K freestyle ski

14:46

Blogger shares tips for baking the perfect vastlakuklid for Shrove Tuesday

be prepared!

Most Read articles

12.02

Estonia's largest cheesemaker files for bankruptcy Updated

12.02

ISS expels Russian citizen it says planned attack on Estonia

11.02

No Estonian 'bombshell' from Jeffrey Epstein files release so far

12.02

Conscripts with insufficient Estonian language skills to be sent on courses

12.02

Estonia to procure another 12 CAESAR self-propelled howitzers

12.02

Foreign intel chief: Russian economy vulnerable to every new sanctions package

12.02

Shipping line Tallink to make layoffs

08.02

Gallery: Ice road opens between Estonia's biggest islands as cold snap continues

10.02

Experts: Continuation of war in Ukraine increasing instability in Russia

13:03

Estonia moves its ambassador from Georgia to Armenia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo