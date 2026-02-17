X!

Fisherman finds balloon carrying 30,000 contraband cigarettes on frozen Lake Peipus

The balloon carrying contraband cigarettes on the frozen Lake Peipus.
On Tuesday morning, the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) were called into action after receiving reports that a balloon carrying cardboard boxes had been found on the ice covering Lake Peipus.

The balloon was noticed by a local fisherman, who informed the PPA at 11:42 a.m. on Tuesday.

Border guards from Varnja traveled to the scene by sled. When they arrived, they discovered a white balloon on the ice of Lake Peipus with three cardboard boxes attached to it.

The discovery was made around three kilometers from the temporary border control line.

The border guards quickly determined that the boxes contained contraband cigarettes. The cigarettes were taken along with the balloon to the nearest PPA station.

The contraband cigarettes, which had Belarusian tax stamps, were then handed over to the Estonian Tax and Customs Board.

According to officials from the Tax and Customs Board, there were a total of 30,000 cigarettes in the boxes attached to the balloon.

Meelis Saarepuu, head of the PPA's southern bureau, said the cigarettes that reached Estonia are most likely contraband and were sent from Belarus to Europe.

"As the movement of balloons like this has been more frequent in Latvia and Lithuania up to now, we have exchanged information with them before and are now also communicating with our colleagues there in light of today's incident," Saarepuu said.

Saarepuu's Latvian and Lithuanian counterparts both confirmed that the movement of the balloons is largely unpredictable.

"It depends largely on the wind and other weather conditions, and it is often impossible to predict where they will land. The flight path of the balloon discovered today on Lake Peipus is still being investigated," Saarepuu added.

According to Rain Kuus, head of the Tax and Customs Board's investigation department, this is not the first case of contraband goods being transported by balloon in Estonia.

"Balloons carrying contraband have reached Estonia before. However, in previous cases, they landed here accidentally due to the weather conditions, and Estonia was not their intended destination. We are currently analyzing all the circumstances to determine whether or not on this occasion the contraband was deliberately sent to Estonia," said Kuus.

The Tax and Customs Board has initiated misdemeanor proceedings to clarify the details of the case.

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Michael Cole

