Narva to commemorate anniversary of 1944 Old Town bombings on Friday

News
Commemorative events in Narva.
Commemorative events in Narva. Source: Sergei Mihhailov / ERR
News

This Friday (March 6) commemorative events will take place in Narva marking the 82nd anniversary of the mass bombing of the city by Soviet forces during World War II.

At 5 p.m. on Friday, flowers will be laid and candles lit at the city's "Roots" memorial stone to commemorate the events of 1944.

At 5:30 p.m., the program will continue at Narva City Hall with a discussion on the topic "Remembering Old Narva" during which Mayor Katri Raik and historian Alexander Openko will talk about the key events in the city's history.

Events during the memorial day will be held in both Estonian and Russian.

Between March 6 and 8, 1944, air raids organized by the Soviet Union, involving almost 100 aircraft, bombed the Estonian border city.

The majority of the town was destroyed, including the historic Baroque Old Town.

The Soviet armed forces continued bombing in the following months until July 26, 1944.

---

Editor: Michael Cole, Sergei Mihhailov

