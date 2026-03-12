X!

Semi-final draw made for 2026 Evald Tipner Trophy

Nõmme Kalju players celebrating their Tipner Trophy 2025 win.
Nõmme Kalju players celebrating their Tipner Trophy 2025 win. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The semi-final draw for this year's Evald Tipner Trophy was made at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn on Thursday.

All four clubs in this year's semis play in the Estonian top-flight.

Paide Linnameeskond were drawn against Pärnu JK Vaprus, while Flora Tallinn are up against JK Narva Trans in a repeat of the 2024 final.

The matches will be played on May 5 and 6, with the exact times and venues to be confirmed by the Estonian Football Association (EJL) as soon as possible.

The winners will square off in this year's final at Pärnu Rannastaadion on May 23.

Last year's winners were Nõmme Kalju, who came from two goals behind in regular time before beating FCI Levadia Tallinn 4-3 on penalties.

Editor: Michael Cole, Kristjan Kallaste



