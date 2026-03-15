Support group wants Rohuküla railway declared a nationally important project

A support group for restoring the Haapsalu railway wants the government to designate the Turba–Haapsalu–Rohuküla railway as a nationally important infrastructure project so it can access EU funding.

In a letter sent to the government and ministries, the group, which includes MPs from both the opposition and the coalition, said that negotiations for the European Union's next funding period are already underway and Estonia's national priorities are being shaped years in advance.

"At this decisive moment, it is important that the Rohuküla railway be clearly defined as one of Estonia's strategic infrastructure projects. European Union funding priorities focus on sustainable mobility, regional cohesion and environmentally friendly transport, and the Rohuküla railway fully meets these objectives," said chair Reili Rand (SDE).

To take full advantage of the new opportunities, the group believes the state budget must allocate sufficient co-financing and prepare the project before the start of the new financial period.

Reili Rand. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The group said the Rohuküla railway would create a connection between Tallinn, Lääne County and Hiiumaa. This would allow people to travel smoothly for work and study without a private car.

"It would also support the development of tourism, making it more stable and year-round. For families and young people, a functioning railway connection would provide confidence to tie their future to their home region," Rand wrote.

Work is already underway in some areas and permits have been issued. However, there is a risk that the permits could expire if the project is delayed.

"Without consistent preparation, it is not possible to ensure the project moves smoothly into the construction phase," she said.

The support group highlighted the Riisipere–Turba railway section, where train traffic opened at the end of 2019. Six years later, the total number of passengers boarding and disembarking at Turba station had reached 119,538.

First scheduled passenger train to run on Riisipere-Turba extension, operated by state-owned rail company Elron leaves Tallinn station on Sunday. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

"In other words, extending the railway to a single small settlement in Harju County has resulted in nearly 120,000 additional train journeys per year," Rand said.

A similar request was also sent to the Ministry of Climate in February by the Läänemaa Foundation.

The ministry responded that the Ministry of Finance is putting together the new funding period plan and collecting proposals about planned reforms until the end of March.

Eva Killar, head of the mobility development and investments department at the Ministry of Climate, said specific projects and related activities, including land acquisition, will only be discussed after the general reforms have been agreed upon.

"This will only happen after the national plan has been approved, which is expected to take place at the beginning of 2027," she added.

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