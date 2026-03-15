X!

Support group wants Rohuküla railway declared a nationally important project

News
Haapsalu Railway Station is well-appointed and maintained, but not the terminus, or starting point, of any rail journey to elsewhere in Estonia.
Haapsalu Railway Station is well-appointed and maintained, but not the terminus, or starting point, of any rail journey to elsewhere in Estonia. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

A support group for restoring the Haapsalu railway wants the government to designate the Turba–Haapsalu–Rohuküla railway as a nationally important infrastructure project so it can access EU funding.

In a letter sent to the government and ministries, the group, which includes MPs from both the opposition and the coalition, said that negotiations for the European Union's next funding period are already underway and Estonia's national priorities are being shaped years in advance.

"At this decisive moment, it is important that the Rohuküla railway be clearly defined as one of Estonia's strategic infrastructure projects. European Union funding priorities focus on sustainable mobility, regional cohesion and environmentally friendly transport, and the Rohuküla railway fully meets these objectives," said chair Reili Rand (SDE).

To take full advantage of the new opportunities, the group believes the state budget must allocate sufficient co-financing and prepare the project before the start of the new financial period.

Reili Rand. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The group said the Rohuküla railway would create a connection between Tallinn, Lääne County and Hiiumaa. This would allow people to travel smoothly for work and study without a private car.

"It would also support the development of tourism, making it more stable and year-round. For families and young people, a functioning railway connection would provide confidence to tie their future to their home region," Rand wrote.

Work is already underway in some areas and permits have been issued. However, there is a risk that the permits could expire if the project is delayed.

"Without consistent preparation, it is not possible to ensure the project moves smoothly into the construction phase," she said.

The support group highlighted the Riisipere–Turba railway section, where train traffic opened at the end of 2019. Six years later, the total number of passengers boarding and disembarking at Turba station had reached 119,538.

First scheduled passenger train to run on Riisipere-Turba extension, operated by state-owned rail company Elron leaves Tallinn station on Sunday. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

"In other words, extending the railway to a single small settlement in Harju County has resulted in nearly 120,000 additional train journeys per year," Rand said.

A similar request was also sent to the Ministry of Climate in February by the Läänemaa Foundation.

The ministry responded that the Ministry of Finance is putting together the new funding period plan and collecting proposals about planned reforms until the end of March.

Eva Killar, head of the mobility development and investments department at the Ministry of Climate, said specific projects and related activities, including land acquisition, will only be discussed after the general reforms have been agreed upon.

"This will only happen after the national plan has been approved, which is expected to take place at the beginning of 2027," she added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Karin Koppel

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:54

Significantly fewer children starting school this year

09:26

Support group wants Rohuküla railway declared a nationally important project

08:56

Estonian citizen deported from Cyprus following espionage allegations

08:31

3 coalition MPs pushing for speed camera warning signs

08:08

Bolt to start monitoring how customers ride scooters

14.03

Native Language Day reading marathon held on Estonian president's front steps Updated

14.03

New Parempoolsed council chair pitches Estonia as 'world's first AI society'

14.03

EKRE vows national focus and an end to 'Russifying' immigration

14.03

Western Estonian solar parks targeted by thieves, prompting police action

14.03

Center Party urges fuel VAT cut, votes to join European Conservatives

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.03

US soldiers recognized at end of South Estonia rotation

14.03

New Parempoolsed council chair pitches Estonia as 'world's first AI society'

14.03

EKRE vows national focus and an end to 'Russifying' immigration

08:08

Bolt to start monitoring how customers ride scooters

12.03

Two Estonians make Forbes world's rich list again

13.03

Middle East repatriation flights cost Estonian state €800,000

14.03

Western Estonian solar parks targeted by thieves, prompting police action

12.03

Estonian woman suspected of €25 million vehicle sanctions evasion scheme

13.03

'Not just for grandparents': How young people in Narva are shaping the city's future

13.03

Tallinn considering halting trains to build Endla pedestrian tunnels

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo