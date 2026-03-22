Brown-banded cockroach recorded in Estonia for first time

A cockroach found in a dormitory in Tartu has never been previously recorded in the Baltic states and probably arrived in a resident's luggage, Estonian University of Life Sciences researchers say.

The insect was found in a university dormitory nearly half a year ago and has now been identified as a brown-banded cockroach.

"An attentive dorm resident brought us a new cockroach. A cockroach that is somewhat different, and we identified it and asked them to bring more, and they kindly did so. They brought a female, a male, a larva, as well as an egg case. There were already many of them there [in the dormitory], which means this cockroach is capable of completing its entire life cycle there," said Olavi Kurina, professor of entomology at the Estonian University of Life Sciences.

The species is mostly found in tropical regions, but also in warmer temperate areas. It is widespread in southern Europe. It was likely brought to Estonia's second-largest city in luggage from a warmer country.

"It can arrive with an international student, it can arrive with one of our own students who has traveled somewhere in southern Europe or an exotic region, gone on a trip or attended a conference. From the accommodation there, it gets into a person's suitcase or backpack and comes along that way. A female cockroach can hide itself so well that no one will find it," Kurina said.

The professor said the arrival of the brown-banded cockroach in Estonia does not pose major problems beyond being unpleasant. It should be taken into account that cockroaches can spread various bacteria and parasitic worm eggs. They can also pose a risk to pets.

"For example, salmonella, E. coli and others. If an animal eats a cockroach, digestive problems may occur. Or if the cockroach deposits its droppings, for example, in an animal's food bowl, water dish, or directly on food, infection can occur through that," said Liina Pappa, veterinarian at the Estonian University of Life Sciences.

Kurina cannot say for certain whether more cockroaches may still be found in the dormitory, as residents may not always notice them.

"To my knowledge, pest control was carried out in that dormitory in October, but it was found again in December. One cannot be certain, as they hide quite well," Kurina said.

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