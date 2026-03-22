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Police officer: Most challenges in Narva are alcohol-related

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Alden Kirss and Edward Timoska.
Alden Kirss and Edward Timoska. Source: ERR
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Most police callouts in Estonia's border city Narva are related to alcohol or domestic violence, said the lead actor of the new crime series who shadowed officers on patrol for his role.

Alden Kirss is the lead actor of the newly released Estonian crime series "Viimasel piiril," which is shot in Narva and inspired by real-life incidents, and he said it was his first time playing a police officer.  

The actor appeared on "Ringvaade" alongside police officer Edward Timoska to discuss the show and his experience.

Kirss said it was very exciting that while making the series, he was able to shadow Timoska and ride along on patrol.

The actor joked that he had few dealings with the police before his role: "When I sat in the back seat of a police car during filming, I could proudly say that it was my first time in a patrol car."

The experience gave him an insight into the everyday work of officers.

"I realized that we are all just people. Before, when I saw a police car in the city, I would feel like maybe I had done something wrong and would become a bit cautious, but after the patrol experience, I understood that they really just want the best for us," he told the show.

Kirss said that most callouts are related to alcohol: "Or domestic violence issues. It was quite a harsh reality."

Friendly people

"People in Narva are very friendly," Timoska told the show, group leader of the city's patrol unit, who has worked as a police officer for nearly five years.

"Narva differs from other cities in that most callouts involve domestic violence and intoxicated individuals. There are also traffic violations, and currently IT-related crimes and fraud are very common," he explained.

Since Narva is a relatively small city, Timoska sometimes meets people he has encountered on callouts while out in town. "I already know their first and last names. Basically, we're like acquaintances," the officer said.

"A patrol car with flashing lights is the most visible part of the job to the public, but a lot of the work happens behind the walls of the police station. Investigation, fact-finding — things that are not necessarily very interesting for ordinary people to watch," Timoska explained.

The officer said one of the more negative days at work that stands out was Christmas Eve a couple of years ago, when three high-priority callouts came in one after another.

"There was a stabbing in an apartment, then another high-priority call involving an immediate threat, and a couple of hours later we drove to a bar where a person was running around with an axe," he recalled.

Timoska said the greatest satisfaction in his job is when he can respond to a call and quickly help someone, provide support, or resolve a problem.

"It's a great feeling when I learn that no one was injured in traffic or other accidents during the day and that everyone is alive and well," he said.

--

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Editor: Helen Wright, Annika Remmel, Marko Reikop

Source: Ringvaade

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