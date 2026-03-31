Tallinn to allow Russian-language classes in 20 schools next year

The City of Tallinn plans to let 20 schools continue teaching some 7th–9th grade classes in Russian next school year, citing a shortage of teachers proficient in Estonian.

City officials say the transition to Estonian-language education is a long-term and dynamic process dependent on staffing and funding.

A proposal before the city council would allow grades 7–9 in the affected schools to continue instruction in Russian during the 2026-2027 school year.

The main issue noted in the bill is a lack of teachers and support staff with C1-level Estonian willing and able to teach and provide services at such a high proficiency level. Officials say that gap makes a full, immediate switch to Estonian unrealistic.

School boards at the 20 schools have backed the plan and asked Tallinn City Council to approve it.

These include Ehte High School of Humanities, Tallinn Haabersti High School, Karjamaa Basic School, Lasnamäe High School, Lasnamäe Basic School, Tähesaju High School, Tallinn High School No. 53, Tallinn High School of Humanities, Tallinn Jewish School, Tallinn Kadaka Basic School, Tallinn Central Russian High School, Tallinn Linnamäe Russian High School, Tallinn Läänemere High School, Tallinn Mahtra Basic School, Tallinn Mustamäe High School of Humanities, Tallinn Mustamäe High School of Sciences, Tallinn Mustjõe High School, Tallinn Pae High School, Tallinn Tõnismäe School of Sciences and Tallinn Õismäe Russian High School.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor for Education Andrei Kante (Center). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The explanatory note accompanying the bill says Estonian-language instruction will still be provided in line with the national curriculum, with added support to help students transition as quickly as possible.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor for Education Andrei Kante (Center) is set to present the proposal at Tuesday's city government meeting.

Full transition to Estonian expected by 2030

Under Estonia's nationwide transition to Estonian-language education, instruction in all kindergartens and in grades 1 and 4 switched to Estonian starting September 1, 2024.

Amendments to the Basic Schools and Upper Secondary Schools Act provide for a phased transition by grade and school year. As a result, the transition to Estonian in formerly Russian-language kindergartens and schools began in September 2024 and is expected to be completed by 2030.

In the 2024-2025 school year, non-Estonian instruction was permitted in 566 basic school classes, including 138 special needs classrooms.

In the current, 2025-2026 school year, it was permitted in 426 classes, including 117 special needs classrooms.

For 2026-2027, permission for non-Estonian instruction is being sought for 273 classes, including 85 special needs classrooms.

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