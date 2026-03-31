Narva mayor pushes back on latest wave of foreign press frenzy

Narva Mayor Katri Raik says coverage of an alleged "Narva People's Republic" online movement sparked the latest foreign media surge, far removed from locals' everyday lives.

"The pressure from foreign journalists isn't letting up, and can get very unpleasant at times — not to mention the time it takes," Raik wrote Tuesday on social media.

"Everyone wants to know about the 'Narva People's Republic,' which neither I nor anyone else here in Narva knows anything about," she continued. "Drones aren't being controlled from Narva either. We shouldn't be giving these stories any weight."

In a similar post just last week, Raik said the question "Is Narva next?" has fueled continuous Western media coverage of the city for more than a decade already, even as locals are left confused, frustrated and even disgusted by the attention.

'Like a spoiled herring' out of nowhere

Residents, she noted, remain focused on everyday concerns like rising prices, jobs and how to pay the bills.

"Now God knows who from God knows where has chucked this nonexistent 'Narva People's Republic' onto the table like a spoiled herring," Raik said.

It may make for an interesting spectacle in Tallinn, she added, but it also reinforces negative stereotypes about Ida-Viru County.

The mayor described the latest episode as "a classic case of shooting yourself in the foot," where a minor claim quickly spiraled into international attention.

Narva. Source: Narva city government

"There was some carelessness involved, starting with Propastop and so on," Raik said, adding that at some point, someone should have hit the brakes.

On top of everything else, the mayor continued, stories like this are clickbait and only deepen the divide between Narva and Tallinn.

"'Look at those crazy people in Narva, wanting their own republic — they can't be trusted!'" she said, summarizing the familiar angering and disheartening narrative they push.

Disappointingly regular city

Raik believes journalists covering the issue didn't consider the international context.

"It's no longer just a Narva issue," she warned. "It becomes a problem for all of Estonia, being portrayed as some questionable place where part of the country wants to break away."

Some visiting journalists have even been disappointed to find no real story when they arrive, the mayor said.

She typically declines interviews to avoid amplifying these narratives, though explaining why still takes time and effort; the city handles several foreign journalists a day.

Raik said she hopes audiences at home and abroad get the chance to see Narva as a regular city, with many positive developments and local residents simply going about their daily lives.

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