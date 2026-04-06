Europe's tallest aspen measured in Estonia

Scientists have identified Europe's tallest common aspen (Populus tremula) in Estonia's Nigula Nature Reserve, located in Pärnu County. The record-breaking tree stands at 45.5 meters, surpassing the previous European record by more than four meters.

In addition to this record-holder, two other exceptionally tall aspens were found in the forests of Saarde rural municipality. Within the same strictly protected zone, researchers measured trees at 44.8 and 43.7 meters respectively. Both also exceed the previous Estonian record, which was held by a 43.2-meter aspen discovered in Valga County five years ago.

The Nigula aspen stand has now gained international recognition. According to Monumental Trees, a global database of giant specimens, the previous European record belonged to a 41.4-meter common aspen in Poland.

The discovery, made in late March, was the result of extensive preparatory work. Enn Pärt, a senior specialist at the Estonian Environment Agency, first analyzed LiDAR height maps to pinpoint potential candidates. After initial field checks with standard equipment, the results were confirmed using a precision measuring tool. Harli Jürgenson, a geodesy specialist at the Estonian University of Life Sciences, conducted these measurements, ensuring accuracy within ten centimeters.

To assess the trees' health, scientists took core samples using an increment borer. The tallest aspen is approximately 110 years old and, notably, shows no signs of rot. Being healthy and vigorous, the tree is expected to continue its growth.

Researchers advise against enthusiasts entering the forest on a whim to seek out these giants. Due to nature conservation regulations and difficult terrain, experts recommend visiting the area only with an experienced guide.

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