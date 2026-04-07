50 projects competing for Estonia's billions from new EU fund

Estonia will receive €6.5 billion in EU funding for its national partnership plan, with 50 submitted projects totaling €13.3 billion already vying for the money.

The funding comes from the EU's long-term budget, or multiannual financial framework (MFF), for 2028–2034. Three-quarters must be allocated to specific projects and cleared by the European Commission by the end of next year.

The Ministry of Finance received 50 proposals totaling €13.3 billion by the March 13 deadline. Triin Tomingas, head of the ministry's Foreign Financing Unit, said the national partnership plan focuses on cohesion, agriculture and internal security.

Preparations began last year with workshops and seminars for ministries, partners and umbrella organizations to identify priorities and challenges.

Tomingas said the goal was "to build a shared understanding of Estonia's situation across various sectors, spot bottlenecks and potential development directions, assess future trends, and discuss how to strategically prepare for them and plan any necessary changes or reforms utilizing the opportunities offered by the 2028+ EU budget."

The goal is to fund projects focused on boosting economic competitiveness, business digitalization and clean technology development, she said, noting that digital governance, AI, data-driven management and cybersecurity are also priorities.

A significant share of the proposals focus on boosting security and crisis preparedness, the ministry official highlighted, including civil protection, emergency response, law enforcement and crisis management upgrades.

Education proposals aim to improve the quality of Estonia's education system, align vocational and higher education with labor needs and expand adult retraining.

Healthcare projects target primary care, improved mental healthcare access, hospitals, nursing homes and preventive care.

Projects to be posted for public feedback

Environmental projects, meanwhile, cover biodiversity, water management, waste handling and climate-friendly solutions, while regional development plans seek to improve housing efficiency, local services, mobility and local governments' development capacity.

Tomingas said transport and energy projects are key as well. At least €1.59 billion is also earmarked for common agricultural policy, with additional funding being sought to support fisheries and boost "from innovation to resilience" in the food sector.

The ministry will post proposals online later this week for public feedback and host seminars and parliamentary meetings in the coming months.

Based on these results, the Finance Ministry will recommend a preliminary allocation to the government in August.

Talks with the European Commission begin in October, aiming to finalize Estonia's national partnership plan by December so funding can start as scheduled in 2028.

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