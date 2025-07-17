X!

Experts say EU's new budget plan is positive for Estonia

News
European Union flag.
European Union flag. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonian experts and senior politicians said the European Commission's newly published draft for the European Union's next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) for 2028–2034 is positive for Estonia.

The new MFF plan envisions an increase in the EU's seven-year joint budget from the current €1.2 trillion to nearly €2 trillion, equivalent to a rise from 1.1 percent to 1.26 percent of the member states' combined gross national income (GNI), according to Politico. It was announced yesterday.

The proposal "is good for Europe and for Estonia," Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) wrote on social media.

He highlighted that the new MFF includes a significant increase in support for enhancing European defense capabilities and assisting Ukraine as well as extra money for transport connections, which Estonia can apply for to fund Rail Baltic.

Energy connections will also receive more funding, which offers Estonia good opportunities to better protect subsea infrastructure and develop new energy links.

At the same time, Michal said he intends to work to ensure that agricultural direct payments for Estonian farmers are equal to those elsewhere in the EU and that member states along the eastern border, which have suffered most from Russia's war of aggression, receive greater support and attention in the budget.

Important priorities covered

Jürgen Ligi (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi (Reform) also pointed out the new budget's priorities in an interview with ERR on Thursday: security, cross-border connectivity, military mobility, defense, and Ukraine. All of which, he said, are important topics for Estonia as well.

Ligi added that Estonia supports an increase in the overall budget volume, since many new and pressing challenges have emerged. However, he also noted that so-called net contributor countries have already expressed resistance to expanding the budget.

Commenting on the issue of agricultural subsidies, which farmer organizations have already spoken out about, the minister said, "The agriculture lobby is stronger than its actual significance to the European Union as a whole. We will continue to push for a fairer subsidy system, but this issue is not currently front and center."

The finance minister also noted that, with Estonia's growing prosperity, the country will have to start addressing the transition from being a net beneficiary to becoming a net contributor, and ensure that the shift does not happen too abruptly.

Sharper foreign policy focus 

Klen Jäärats. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Several senior officials who have worked in this field also welcomed the new budget proposal.

"The European Union's new budget proposal is, broadly speaking, very well prioritized from Estonia's perspective, as it addresses key issues for us like security and defense, integrating Europe as a whole, and also internal integration in transport, energy, and digital infrastructure, along with continued support for Ukraine — all of which are being allocated significantly more funds," said former director for EU affairs at the Government Office Klen Jäärats, who was responsible for negotiating the previous two MFFs.

"Focusing on competitiveness, technology, and climate change within the cohesion and agricultural frameworks, as well as a unified approach to external financing, should considerably improve our overall technological capacity, resource policy, and global positioning," he added.

In a social media post, Jäärats also praised the unification of foreign policy funding in the new budget. Previously, it was fragmented across various commissioners and directorates. "This may help sharpen the focus and support the realization of European interests in the stated priority areas," Jäärats explained.

More money for Rail Baltic

Artists impression of how the future Rail Baltic train may look. Source: RB

Former diplomat Marten Kokk, who until recently represented Estonia in the EU's Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER I) and is now secretary general of the Ministry of Climate, highlighted three positive aspects of the new MFF project related to the climate ministry's field.

"First, the proposal to increase the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) transport budget to €51.5 billion. That's twice the amount in the current multiannual financial framework. It should reassure everyone that Rail Baltica's construction will not be held back by a lack of funding," Kokk wrote.

Second, he pointed out the proposal to allocate €17.65 billion in the transport budget specifically for military mobility.

"This is a major step forward compared to the current situation, a tenfold increase /---/ and with this, a substantial amount of transport infrastructure can also be developed in Estonia," he noted.

As a third positive proposal, the climate ministry's secretary general mentioned the fivefold increase in funding for cross-border energy projects, from which Estonia has already received support for disconnecting its electricity grid from Russia's.

Increasing this budget line to €29.9 billion will undoubtedly enable much greater improvement in interconnections between member states, Kokk said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:01

Climate ministry: EU budget plan positive for Rail Baltica

17:14

Gallery: Aigu Om! invites festivalgoers to take their time in Võru County

16:31

Tallinn mayor: District elder working from Laos 'not reasonable'

16:03

Kristin Lätt shakes off injury to play in Tallinn's European disc golf festival

15:26

Estonia ending its contribution to US-led Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq

14:55

Experts say EU's new budget plan is positive for Estonia

14:32

Gallery: Ott Tänak takes on Estonia's top biathletes in challenge ahead of rally

13:55

Gallery: Narva River floods again

13:36

Tallinn to recondition 70 diesel buses after procurement falls through again

13:06

WRC Rally attracts big crowds to Estonia despite hotel price rises

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.07

YouTuber IShowSpeed's Tallinn trip cost Visit Estonia €30,000

16.07

Researcher: IShowSpeed's €30,000 visit was cheap advertising for Estonia

14.07

Tallinn-Vilnius train connection exceeds expectations

15.07

Archeologists discover nearly 80 skeletons in central Tartu

15.07

72 percent of teachers fail B2 exam as transition to Estonian-language education continues

16.07

Estonia tests new 5G broadcasting 'pocket siren' to boost emergency alert system

09:04

Bank of Estonia's historic manor 'finally' sold after 10 years on market

16.07

Tallinn Kaubamaja department store's renovation moves forward

08:57

Analysis: High food prices in Estonia here to stay

15.07

Gallery: YouTuber IShowSpeed meets prime minister during Estonia livestream

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo