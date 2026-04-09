X!

University of Tartu thesis: transfer learning boosts Estonian AI models

News
The University of Tartu's main building.
The University of Tartu's main building. Source: Simo Sepp/Minupilt.err.ee
News

A doctoral thesis at the University of Tartu reveals that effective Estonian-language artificial intelligence models can be developed despite limited data by utilizing cross-lingual transfer learning.

Modern language models require vast amounts of text, but Estonian, like many small languages, lacks sufficient digital data. This creates a key challenge regarding how to build capable models with scarce training data.

According to the recently defended thesis author, Hele-Andra Kuulmets, the solution lies not just in collecting more data, but in combining existing resources more intelligently.

Most language model methods have been developed for English and cannot be directly applied to smaller languages. This is where transfer learning comes in — reusing knowledge learned from one language to improve models in another. When models are trained on multiple languages, their internal representations begin to align, allowing what is learned in one language to support understanding in others.

Keelemudelid Autor/allikas: AIrika Harrik/ERR

Kuulmets' results show this works well in practice. The best-performing models used multilingual data in two stages: large-scale pretraining followed by fine-tuning for a specific language. These clearly outperformed models trained only on Estonian data.

The study found that large models, which are mostly trained on English, can transfer knowledge across languages even when data in the target language is scarce. Even a small amount of additional Estonian training can significantly improve performance. Such models can also be enhanced with synthetic data, including machine translations or text generated by other models. Even English-language instructions can help improve Estonian understanding.

A major obstacle for smaller languages is not only a lack of data, but also the lack of proper benchmarks for testing models. As part of the work, Kuulmets created a new evaluation dataset for four Finno-Ugric languages: Estonian, Võru, Livonian and Komi.

The thesis concludes that intelligently combining multilingual resources is currently the most effective way to develop language models for small languages.

The dissertation, titled "Cross-Lingual Transfer Learning and
Evaluation in Low-Resource Settings," was supervised by Mark Fišel, with opponents Barbara Plank from the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich and Jindřich Helcl from the University of Oslo.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Jaan-Juhan Oidermaa, Argo Ideon

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:05

Research literature questions effectiveness of lowering VAT on food

17:02

Court rejects application to close down sex offender 'exposure' site

16:52

Strategy document: Estonia must be self-sufficient for 30 days if outside links severed

16:27

Paide resident followed by lone wolf in nighttime shadows of town's castle

16:00

University of Tartu thesis: transfer learning boosts Estonian AI models

15:34

Tartu University falls to Latvian club in final before sellout home crowd

15:28

President Karis: Our foreign ministry lacks the ability to look ahead

15:20

Trust in the Estonian president rises to highest level in 3 years

15:01

Estonia halts €500 million combat vehicle procurement to fund air defense

14:50

Tallinn and Tartu hike hobby school prices

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.04

Experts: Extent of damage to Russian ports to become clear within months

08.04

Tallinn surpasses Riga, Vilnius and Helsinki in tourism volume

08:25

Sense of security among Estonia's residents falls to lowest level in 3 years

08.04

First ever pig squealing competition in Estonia to take place in Tartu

07.04

Starlink launches campaign to take Estonian market by storm

08.04

Nils Niitra: We wanted a leaner state, but instead got a digital parasite

08.04

Experts: Estonia's drone‑defense capability in peacetime is quite limited

15:01

Estonia halts €500 million combat vehicle procurement to fund air defense

06.04

Estonia 'recommends' Ukraine uses different drone attack corridors after airspace breaches

07.04

Finnish SOK sells Prisma supermarkets to Coop Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo