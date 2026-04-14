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Tartu workshop helps locals build birdhouses for spring

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A common starling.
A common starling. Source: Kirke Rannas
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Residents in Tartu got hands-on building birdhouses Monday, just in time for nesting season, at an event at Maarjavälja open to all skill levels.

The workshop took place at Maarjavälja, a green urban oasis nestled between residential neighborhoods and several institutions, where participants were given tools, materials and step-by-step guidance — no prior experience needed.

While birdhouses can be built year-round, organizers said now is the right time to put them up. Many species are already nesting, but others are still searching for a suitable nook or cranny to build their nest.

"If you put up a birdhouse now, it will be used," said Marko Mägi, a bird ecologist at the University of Tartu.

He added that this goes for starlings too, which are also starting their nesting season.

Birdhouse. Source: ERR

Monday's workshop focused on birdhouses for common cavity-nesting birds like tits and starlings, among the most frequent residents of birdhouses in Estonia.

Close neighbors

Birdhouses can be mounted on trees or buildings, ideally a few meters above the ground. But more isn't always better.

"There's no point in putting up a lot of birdhouses for tits in a single yard," Mägi said. "They're very territorial and will drive other tits or sparrows away."

Starlings, on the other hand, prefer company. "You can place their birdhouses close together," he added.

A well-built birdhouse can last for years, but it does require upkeep. Organizers reminded participants to clean out old nesting material after each breeding season to keep the boxes tidy and usable.

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