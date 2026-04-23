X!

Retailers: Grid operators' plan could make fixed-price power contracts more expensive

News
Power lines.
Power lines. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Grid operators Elering and Fingrid's plan to reduce the volume of electricity price hedging instruments (FTRs) between Finland and Estonia could make fixed-rate electricity packages significantly more expensive, electricity retailers say.

Elering and Fingrid have applied to the Competition Authority to cut the volume of Finland–Estonia electricity price hedging instruments (FTRs) from 650 megawatts to 350 megawatts starting the year after next.

Kalvi Nõu, energy trading portfolio manager at seller Alexela, said reducing hedging options would limit the market's ability to manage price risks and likely translate into higher prices for consumers, with market estimates suggesting increases of around 10 percent or more. He criticized the proposal for lacking a transparent and thorough public impact assessment and argued it runs counter to the state's expectations that Elering ensure competitive end-user energy prices.

Enefit management board member Tiit Hõbejõgi said the plan would shift more risk onto electricity sellers and consumers. While more expensive or fewer FTRs would raise the cost of offering fixed-price contracts, he noted that the ultimate price impact would depend on demand — remaining modest if interest in fixed packages declines, but potentially rising more sharply if market uncertainty increases demand for price stability.

Nõu also pointed to the position of the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER), which considers FTRs financial instruments and does not support reducing them solely on operational security grounds. He argued the key issue is whether consumers retain meaningful options to hedge price risks and warned that limiting such tools would inevitably lead to higher electricity bills.

Elering CEO Kalle Kilk said the change would redistribute risk rather than increase overall costs, noting that currently all consumers, including those on market-based packages, bear the cost of potential interconnector failures. Under the proposal, fixed-rate customers would bear more of that risk, leading to an estimated price increase of about 2 to 3 percent for those packages, while overall costs to society would remain unchanged.

Cross sectional representation of the EstLink 2 cable. Source: Ain Köster/Elering

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:50

Eesti Energia's new oil plant produces its first batch of shale oil

14:19

Expert: Estonia has not realized that major investments require support

13:44

Fishing harbors hold public open days across Estonia on Saturday

13:40

Pro-Russian propagandist crimes against state case heads to court

13:03

Labor Inspectorate sees no legal basis for LHV's staff replacement plan

12:25

More Ukrainian drone debris found on Estonia's northern coast

12:01

Work to begin on Saatse Boot bypass road next month

11:42

Tallinn's Cinamon T1 IMAX cinema closed

11:11

Estonian real estate developer Liven announces IPO

10:40

Experts urge scrutiny over Turkish ammo CEO's past US corruption probe

be prepared!

Most Read articles

22.04

Tallinn Airport CEO: Estonia has too many airports

22.04

FSB recruits residents of Estonia online: how it works

22.04

Tallinn plans to demolish historic Pollinator Highway electricity pylons

21.04

Estonia's population declines for the second year in a row

21.04

US has paused Estonia's ammunition supplies until end of Iran conflict, says minister

22.04

Major ammunition plant in Estonia to be built by Turkish company Updated

20.04

Hungarian researcher stays in Estonia as others consider returning home

22.04

Estonia court rules police buildings may be photographed from public street

22.04

Number of Russian 'shadow fleet' ships anchored off Estonia has halved

08:33

War narratives impacting on Estonia's tourism sector and foreign investment

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo