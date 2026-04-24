Fuel prices fall to lowest level in a month Friday

Retail fuel prices at pump have reached their lowest level for the past month.

After prices edged down slightly each day this week, as of Friday morning, diesel at some suburban Tallinn stations cost just over €1.7 per liter, down from €1.8 per liter seen a week ago, and from the over €2 per liter prices seen recently.

The price of a liter of 95-octane gasoline similarly had fallen below €1.6 a liter at pump, compared with €1.7 per liter a week ago to the day.

While the deadlock in the Middle East remains, tensions have slightly eased, while major oil consumers reportedly may be curbing demand, also aiding a fall in price.

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