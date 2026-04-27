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Expansion of Alutaguse National Park still under debate

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Rüütli bog in Alutaguse National Park, Ida-Viru County.
Rüütli bog in Alutaguse National Park, Ida-Viru County. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
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Long-delayed plans to expand Alutaguse National Park in Ida-Viru County are still in motion, and the state plans to make a decision, and if necessary, it will do so without the municipality's input.

Nearly six years ago, the Eestimaa Looduse Fond proposed that Alutaguse National Park should be expanded.

When former Minister of Climate Yoko Alender (Reform) launched the expansion process in the fall of 2024, the goal was to complete the process within half a year. However, today, the development is still in the coordination phase.

The plans foresee the national park growing from the current 45,000 hectares to almost 70,000 hectares. 

The previous composition of the Alutaguse municipal council opposed the development. The new council, which convened in the fall, has not yet taken a position.

Council chairman Timo Juursalu said the municipality definitely wants to provide input.

"We do not want to stay on the sidelines, as this concerns our region. However, much depends on the fact that there is a certain crisis of trust here. When the national park was established, there were promises that it would not expand further. Today, we are already facing a situation where the park is expanding. The question is entirely justified: is this the last expansion, or will our lives here be restricted even more?" he asked.

According to estimates, the municipality would lose around €50,000 annually if the national park is expanded.

Juursalu said it is important for the municipality that the state draw up compensation measures. Currently, the equalization fund for municipalities is subject to political fluctuations.

Environmental Board Director Rainer Vakra said the current government is aiming to make a decision and may even do so without waiting for the municipality's position.

"The municipal council's decision is always important for us, as local governments play a significant role. If we proceed from a legal standpoint, then in fact the municipal council does not have to adopt an official decision. It is up to them whether they do so or not," he said.

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Editor: Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

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