Turkish defense company ARCA to produce ammunition for export in Estonia

The Turkish defense company ARCA, which will open a factory in Ida-Viru County, initially plans to start producing ammunition for export only. The Ministry of Defense said it will also make ammunition for the Estonian Defence Forces in the future.

ARCA Defense has said it will begin producing various types of ammunition in Estonia, including mortar rounds, rockets, and also NATO-used M107 shells.

Member of the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee Meelis Kiili (Reform) comes from Kiviõli, where the factory will be established. He would like the factory to produce goods primarily used by the Estonian Defence Forces.

"In the case of the defense industry, the primary thing must be that it ensures the needs of the Defense Forces, that it is part of our national defense and capability development," he told Friday's evening news show "Aktuaalne kaamera".

The NATO M107 shell is usable, but not what the Defense Forces primarily need, Kiili noted.

"Its firing range is low. If they had said they would also start producing the extended full range model, then it would be a different matter," Kiili added.

The Ministry of Defense confirmed that ARCA's plan is to produce short-range shells. However, the company also intends to begin producing longer-range shells.

"The Defense Forces today indeed tend to purchase longer-range ammunition – 30–40 kilometers. ARCA also plans to produce such ammunition. Their current plan, the initial production, would rather be the production of classic ammunition with a firing range of up to 18 kilometers," said the Ministry of Defense's special adviser on defense industry development, Indrek Sirp.

The company's product range also includes 122-millimeter rockets, or Grad ammunition, something Estonia has no use for.

"They are mainly [used] in Asia and Africa. In NATO countries, only a few have them, but they are phasing them out. Romania has them, Poland has them. They are most needed in Russia," Kiili explained.

The Ministry of Defense does not know where the Turkish company will begin supplying its production. However, the transport of military equipment into and out of Estonia takes place based on state authorization.

"I think every such company chooses for itself exactly what they say about their clients. But this ammunition is for export. The export of military equipment from Estonia takes place by decision of the [Ministry of Foreign Affairs'] Strategic Goods Commission. They must grant permission for such deliveries," Sirp said.

The Center for Defense Investment said that framework agreements cover the EDF's needs for this type of shell. The EDF added that the ammunition is not fully in stock, but if it is needed, then it must be available.

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