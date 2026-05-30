ERR to carry FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live

The FIFA World Cup starts soon, and ERR's channels are covering the final, all the matches in the knockout rounds, and many of the group games — some consolation for Estonia not qualifying.

The quadrennial tournament is being held in the U.S. for the second time ever, June 11 to July 19, with matches jointly being hosted in Mexico and Canada.

The number of teams taking part has been boosted to 48, up from 32 in the past, and across 12 groups, A to L, making for a larger number of games.

ERR is carrying live, with Estonian commentary, the first match of every World Cup matchday live, with two group games being shown on July 3. This means ERR has the rights to cover over a third of the 104 matches, with kickoff times ranging from 7 p.m. Estonian time for the east coast games, to as late as midnight with some of the west coast matches.

Australia, known as the Socceroos, are one of 48 teams to have qualified for the World Cup finals and will play in Group D alongside host nation the US. Source: Screenshot.

ETV, ETV2 and ETV+ (Russian language) channels are all carrying games, along with ERR's Sport portal and the Jupiter streaming channel.

Group matches run June 11-27, with the knockout rounds to immediately follow from June 28, starting with the round of 32 and culminating in the final at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19.

The full schedule of the action is below, with day, date, coverage start time, ERR channel and teams where known:

Group games:

Thursday, June 11

9.35 p.m., ETV: Mexico v. South Africa (Group A)

Friday, June 12

9.35 p.m., ETV: Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B)

Saturday, June 13

9.50 p.m., ETV: Qatar v Switzerland (Group B)

Sunday, June 14

7.50 p.m, ETV2: Germany v Curaçao (Group E)

Monday, June 15

6.50 p.m. ETV2: Spain v Cape Verde (Group H)

Tuesday, June 16

9.50 p.m. ETV: France v Senegal (Group I)

Wednesday, June 17

7.50 p.m. ETV2: Portugal v Congo (Group K)

Thursday, June 18

6.50 p.m. ETV2: Czech Republic v South Africa (Group A)

Friday, June 19

9.50 p.m. ETV: U.S.A. v Australia (Group D)

Saturday, June 20

7.50 p.m. ETV2: Netherlands v Sweden (Group F)

Sunday, June 21

6.50 p.m. ETV2: Spain v Saudi Arabia (Group H)

Monday, June 22

7.50 p.m. ETV2: Argentina v Austria (Group J)

Tuesday, June 23 (Victory Day in Estonia)

7.50 p.m. ETV: Portugal v Uzbekistan (Group K)

Wednesday, June 24 (Midsummer's Day)

9.50 p.m., ETV: Switzerland v Canada (Group B)

Thursday, June 25

10.50 p.m., ETV: Curaçao v Ivory Coast (Group E)

Friday, June 26

9.50 p.m. ETV: Norway v France (Group I)

Saturday, June 27

11.50 p.m. ETV: Panama v England (Group L)

A football. Source: Sergei Stepanov / ERR

Knockout stage:

Sunday, June 28

9.50 p.m. ETV: TBC (Round of 32)

Monday, June 29

7.50 p.m ETV2: TBC (Round of 32)

Tuesday, June 30

7.50 p.m. ETV2: TBC (Round of 32)

Wednesday, July 1

6.50 p.m. ETV2: TBC (Round of 32)

Thursday, July 2

9.50 p.m. ETV: TBC (Round of 32)

Friday, July 3

8.50 p.m. ETV+: TBC (Round of 32)

9.25 p.m. ETV: TBC (Round of 32)

Saturday, July 4

7.50 p.m..ETV2: TBC (Round of 16)

Sunday, July 5

10.50 p.m. ETV: TBC (Round of 16)

Monday, July 6

9.50 p.m. ETV: TBC (Round of 16)

Tuesday, July 7

6.50 p.m. ETV2: TBC (Round of 16)

Friday, July 10

9.50 p.m. ETV: TBC (Quarter finals)

Saturday, July 11

11.50 p.m. ETV: TBC (Quarter finals)

Tuesday, July 14

9.40 p.m. ETV: TBC (Semifinals)

Wednesday, July 15

9.40 p.m. ETV: TBC (Semifinals)

Saturday, July 18

11.50 p.m. ETV: (TBC) 3rd / 4th-place playoff

Sunday, July 19

9.30 p.m. ETV: (TBC) FINAL

Please note all match commentary is in Estonian, save for games carried by ETV+, which will have Russian-language commentary.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final takes place at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19. ETV coverage starts at 9.30 p.m. Estonian time. Source: SCANPIX / Getty Images via AFP

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the 23rd edition of the tournament. Matches will be played in 16 host cities: 11 in the U.S., 3 in Mexico, and 2 in Canada. This is the first World Cup to be hosted by three countries, and the first to be co-hosted by multiple nations since Japan and South Korea did so in 2002.

While Canada is making its debut in hosting the football World Cup, the U.S. is hosting its second tournament, having done so back in 1994, while for Mexico, this is the third time – the country hosted the World Cup in 1970 and in 1986.

The new format features 12 groups of 4 teams, a 104-match schedule, a new Round of 32, and a tournament length of 39 days, while each team still plays three group-stage matches.

Host nations Canada, Mexico, and the United States automatically qualified, while Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan, and Uzbekistan are making their debuts.

Argentina are defending champions, having won in Qatar in 2022 in a tournament held in winter.

The official event site is here.

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