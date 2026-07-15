US 'close' to resuming weapons deliveries, says Estonian ambassador

Estonia's ambassador in Washington has said the US is "close" to resuming weapons deliveries, which were suspended after the start of the war in Iran this spring.

The United States told Estonia, Lithuania, and several other countries in northern Europe in April that there would likely be delays in delivering weapons after it launched attacks on Iran. It was not known when they would resume.

At the time, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said the main issues for Estonia are related to HIMARS ammunition and Javelins.

But in an interview with American outlet Politico, published on Tuesday, Estonia's Ambassador to the US and Mexico Kristjan Prikk said: "I cannot go into all the details, but since then we have heard some encouraging news on deliveries. We are getting close to deliveries being resumed."

Estonian Ambassador to the U.S. Kristjan Prikk. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Earlier this month, Pevkur and the Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Tallinn could not give timelines when asked about renewed delivery dates.

Prikk was also asked about US President Donald Trump's phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and if the White House sees the threat the same way as Estonia does.

"President Trump is certainly interested in finding a positive way out of this war. I don't think that he has any illusions about President Putin, deep down inside. However, he has declared pretty publicly that if necessary, he is willing to talk to pretty much anyone," the ambassador said.

He added that the US has also not agreed to any of the compromises put forward by Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

Prikk ends his term as ambassador this summer and will then become Estonia's representative at NATO.

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